Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. this morning, April 27, 2020, since last Friday morning on April 24, 2020.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Valrico, Apollo Beach, Seffner, Gibsonton, Lithia and Dover.

Since Friday morning on April 24, Ruskin (three new cases) had the highest increase of confirmed cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview, Brandon, Wimauma and Sun City Center each having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, April 24: 72 cases

Riverview, April 27: 73↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, April 24: 54 cases

Brandon, April 27: 55↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, April 24: 28 cases

Ruskin, April 27: 31↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, April 24: 25 cases

Wimauma, April 27: 26↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, April 24: 21 cases

Valrico, April 27: 21, NO NEW CASES

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, April 24: 11 cases

Sun City Center, April 27: 12↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, April 24: 12 cases

Apollo Beach, April 27: 12, NO NEW CASES

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, April 24: 11 cases

Seffner, April 27: 11, NO NEW CASES

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, April 24: 5 cases

Gibsonton, April 27: 5, NO NEW CASES

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, April 24: 4 cases

Lithia, April 27: 4, NO NEW CASES

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, April 24: 2 cases

Dover, April 27: 2, NO NEW CASES

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

April 24: 246

April 27: 253

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

April 24: 976

April 27: 1,015

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

April 24: 29,356

April 27: 31,290

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

April 24: 21

April 27: 21

Total deaths of Florida residents:

April 24: 1,012

April 27: 1,088

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

April 24: 17,095

April 27: 18,931

Awaiting testing:

April 24: 11

April 27: 15

Inconclusive tests:

April 24: 36

April 27: 33

Negative tests:

April 24: 16,039

April 27: 17,836

Positive tests:

April 24: 1,020

April 27: 1,062

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

April 24: 317,540

April 27: 357,028

Awaiting testing:

April 24: 1,287

April 27: 1,099

Inconclusive tests:

April 24: 581

April 27: 565

Negative tests:

April 24: 286,785

April 27: 324,325

Positive tests:

April 24: 30,174

April 27: 32,138

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics