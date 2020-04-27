Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. this morning, April 27, 2020, since last Friday morning on April 24, 2020.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Valrico, Apollo Beach, Seffner, Gibsonton, Lithia and Dover.
Since Friday morning on April 24, Ruskin (three new cases) had the highest increase of confirmed cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview, Brandon, Wimauma and Sun City Center each having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, April 24: 72 cases
Riverview, April 27: 73↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, April 24: 54 cases
Brandon, April 27: 55↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, April 24: 28 cases
Ruskin, April 27: 31↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, April 24: 25 cases
Wimauma, April 27: 26↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, April 24: 21 cases
Valrico, April 27: 21, NO NEW CASES
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, April 24: 11 cases
Sun City Center, April 27: 12↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, April 24: 12 cases
Apollo Beach, April 27: 12, NO NEW CASES
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, April 24: 11 cases
Seffner, April 27: 11, NO NEW CASES
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, April 24: 5 cases
Gibsonton, April 27: 5, NO NEW CASES
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, April 24: 4 cases
Lithia, April 27: 4, NO NEW CASES
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, April 24: 2 cases
Dover, April 27: 2, NO NEW CASES
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
April 24: 246
April 27: 253
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
April 24: 976
April 27: 1,015
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
April 24: 29,356
April 27: 31,290
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
April 24: 21
April 27: 21
Total deaths of Florida residents:
April 24: 1,012
April 27: 1,088
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
April 24: 17,095
April 27: 18,931
Awaiting testing:
April 24: 11
April 27: 15
Inconclusive tests:
April 24: 36
April 27: 33
Negative tests:
April 24: 16,039
April 27: 17,836
Positive tests:
April 24: 1,020
April 27: 1,062
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
April 24: 317,540
April 27: 357,028
Awaiting testing:
April 24: 1,287
April 27: 1,099
Inconclusive tests:
April 24: 581
April 27: 565
Negative tests:
April 24: 286,785
April 27: 324,325
Positive tests:
April 24: 30,174
April 27: 32,138
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics