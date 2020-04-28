Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. this morning, April 28, 2020, in the past 24 hours.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Brandon, Ruskin, Sun City Center, Seffner, Lithia and Dover.
In the past 24 hours, Riverview (two new cases) had the highest increases of confirmed cases out of the areas listed below, with Valrico, Apollo Beach and Gibsonton each having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, April 27: 73 cases
Riverview, April 28: 75↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, April 27: 55 cases
Brandon, April 28: 55, NO NEW CASES
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, April 27: 31 cases
Ruskin, April 28: 31, NO NEW CASES
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, April 27: 26 cases
Wimauma, April 28: 26, NO NEW CASES
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, April 27: 21 cases
Valrico, April 28: 22↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, April 27: 12 cases
Sun City Center, April 28: 12, NO NEW CASES
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, April 27: 12 cases
Apollo Beach, April 28: 13↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, April 27: 11 cases
Seffner, April 28: 11, NO NEW CASES
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, April 27: 5 cases
Gibsonton, April 28: 6↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, April 27: 4 cases
Lithia, April 28: 4, NO NEW CASES
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, April 27: 2 cases
Dover, April 28: 2, NO NEW CASES
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
April 27: 253
April 28: 258
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
April 27: 1,015
April 28: 1,032
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
April 27: 31,290
April 28: 31,986
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
April 27: 21
April 28: 22
Total deaths of Florida residents:
April 27: 1,088
April 28: 1,171
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
April 27: 18,931
April 28: 19,394
Awaiting testing:
April 27: 15
April 28: 21
Inconclusive tests:
April 27: 33
April 28: 33
Negative tests:
April 27: 17,836
April 28: 18,281
Positive tests:
April 27: 1,062
April 28: 1,080
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
April 27: 357,028
April 28: 367,435
Awaiting testing:
April 27: 1,099
April 28: 1,216
Inconclusive tests:
April 27: 565
April 28: 560
Negative tests:
April 27: 324,325
April 28: 334,029
Positive tests:
April 27: 32,138
April 28: 32,846
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics