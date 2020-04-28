Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. this morning, April 28, 2020, in the past 24 hours.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Brandon, Ruskin, Sun City Center, Seffner, Lithia and Dover.

In the past 24 hours, Riverview (two new cases) had the highest increases of confirmed cases out of the areas listed below, with Valrico, Apollo Beach and Gibsonton each having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, April 27: 73 cases
Riverview, April 28: 75↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, April 27: 55 cases
Brandon, April 28: 55, NO NEW CASES

Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, April 27: 31 cases
Ruskin, April 28: 31, NO NEW CASES

Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, April 27: 26 cases
Wimauma, April 28: 26, NO NEW CASES

Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, April 27: 21 cases
Valrico, April 28: 22↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, April 27: 12 cases
Sun City Center, April 28: 12, NO NEW CASES

Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, April 27: 12 cases
Apollo Beach, April 28: 13↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, April 27: 11 cases
Seffner, April 28: 11, NO NEW CASES

Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, April 27: 5 cases
Gibsonton, April 28: 6↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, April 27: 4 cases
Lithia, April 28: 4, NO NEW CASES

Dover population: 3,380
Dover, April 27: 2 cases
Dover, April 28: 2, NO NEW CASES

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
April 27: 253
April 28: 258

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
April 27: 1,015
April 28: 1,032

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
April 27: 31,290
April 28: 31,986

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
April 27: 21
April 28: 22

Total deaths of Florida residents:
April 27: 1,088
April 28: 1,171

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:
April 27: 18,931
April 28: 19,394

Awaiting testing:
April 27: 15
April 28: 21

Inconclusive tests:
April 27: 33
April 28: 33

Negative tests:
April 27: 17,836
April 28: 18,281

Positive tests:
April 27: 1,062
April 28: 1,080

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:
April 27: 357,028
April 28: 367,435

Awaiting testing:
April 27: 1,099
April 28: 1,216

Inconclusive tests:
April 27: 565
April 28: 560

Negative tests:
April 27: 324,325
April 28: 334,029

Positive tests:
April 27: 32,138
April 28: 32,846

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics

