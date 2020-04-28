Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. this morning, April 28, 2020, in the past 24 hours.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Brandon, Ruskin, Sun City Center, Seffner, Lithia and Dover.

In the past 24 hours, Riverview (two new cases) had the highest increases of confirmed cases out of the areas listed below, with Valrico, Apollo Beach and Gibsonton each having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, April 27: 73 cases

Riverview, April 28: 75↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, April 27: 55 cases

Brandon, April 28: 55, NO NEW CASES

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, April 27: 31 cases

Ruskin, April 28: 31, NO NEW CASES

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, April 27: 26 cases

Wimauma, April 28: 26, NO NEW CASES

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, April 27: 21 cases

Valrico, April 28: 22↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, April 27: 12 cases

Sun City Center, April 28: 12, NO NEW CASES

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, April 27: 12 cases

Apollo Beach, April 28: 13↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, April 27: 11 cases

Seffner, April 28: 11, NO NEW CASES

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, April 27: 5 cases

Gibsonton, April 28: 6↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, April 27: 4 cases

Lithia, April 28: 4, NO NEW CASES

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, April 27: 2 cases

Dover, April 28: 2, NO NEW CASES

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

April 27: 253

April 28: 258

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

April 27: 1,015

April 28: 1,032

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

April 27: 31,290

April 28: 31,986

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

April 27: 21

April 28: 22

Total deaths of Florida residents:

April 27: 1,088

April 28: 1,171

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

April 27: 18,931

April 28: 19,394

Awaiting testing:

April 27: 15

April 28: 21

Inconclusive tests:

April 27: 33

April 28: 33

Negative tests:

April 27: 17,836

April 28: 18,281

Positive tests:

April 27: 1,062

April 28: 1,080

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

April 27: 357,028

April 28: 367,435

Awaiting testing:

April 27: 1,099

April 28: 1,216

Inconclusive tests:

April 27: 565

April 28: 560

Negative tests:

April 27: 324,325

April 28: 334,029

Positive tests:

April 27: 32,138

April 28: 32,846

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics