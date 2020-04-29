Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. this morning, April 29, 2020, in the past 24 hours.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Wimauma, Valrico, Seffner, Gibsonton, Lithia and Dover.

In the past 24 hours, Riverview, Brandon, Sun City Center and Apollo Beach (one new case each) had the highest increases of confirmed cases out of the areas listed below.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, April 28: 75 cases
Riverview, April 29: 76↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, April 28: 55 cases
Brandon, April 29: 56↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, April 28: 31 cases
Ruskin, April 29: 32↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, April 28: 26 cases
Wimauma, April 29: 26, NO NEW CASES

Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, April 28: 22 cases
Valrico, April 29: 22, NO NEW CASES

Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, April 28: 12 cases
Sun City Center, April 29: 13↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, April 28: 13 cases
Apollo Beach, April 29: 14↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, April 28: 11 cases
Seffner, April 29: 11, NO NEW CASES

Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, April 28: 6 cases
Gibsonton, April 29: 6, NO NEW CASES

Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, April 28: 4 cases
Lithia, April 29: 4, NO NEW CASES

Dover population: 3,380
Dover, April 28: 2 cases
Dover, April 29: 2, NO NEW CASES

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
April 28: 258
April 29: 263

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
April 28: 1,032
April 29: 1,056

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
April 28: 31,986
April 29: 32,318

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
April 28: 22
April 29: 23

Total deaths of Florida residents:
April 28: 1,171
April 29: 1,218

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:
April 28: 19,394
April 29: 19,742

Awaiting testing:
April 28: 21
April 29: 20

Inconclusive tests:
April 28: 33
April 29: 33

Negative tests:
April 28: 18,281
April 29: 18,604

Positive tests:
April 28: 1,080
April 29: 1,105

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:
April 28: 367,435
April 29: 374,048

Awaiting testing:
April 28: 1,216
April 29: 1,252

Inconclusive tests:
April 28: 560
April 29: 560

Negative tests:
April 28: 334,029
April 29: 340,295

Positive tests:
April 28: 32,846
April 29: 33,193

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR