Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. this morning, April 29, 2020, in the past 24 hours.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Wimauma, Valrico, Seffner, Gibsonton, Lithia and Dover.
In the past 24 hours, Riverview, Brandon, Sun City Center and Apollo Beach (one new case each) had the highest increases of confirmed cases out of the areas listed below.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, April 28: 75 cases
Riverview, April 29: 76↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, April 28: 55 cases
Brandon, April 29: 56↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, April 28: 31 cases
Ruskin, April 29: 32↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, April 28: 26 cases
Wimauma, April 29: 26, NO NEW CASES
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, April 28: 22 cases
Valrico, April 29: 22, NO NEW CASES
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, April 28: 12 cases
Sun City Center, April 29: 13↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, April 28: 13 cases
Apollo Beach, April 29: 14↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, April 28: 11 cases
Seffner, April 29: 11, NO NEW CASES
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, April 28: 6 cases
Gibsonton, April 29: 6, NO NEW CASES
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, April 28: 4 cases
Lithia, April 29: 4, NO NEW CASES
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, April 28: 2 cases
Dover, April 29: 2, NO NEW CASES
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
April 28: 258
April 29: 263
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
April 28: 1,032
April 29: 1,056
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
April 28: 31,986
April 29: 32,318
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
April 28: 22
April 29: 23
Total deaths of Florida residents:
April 28: 1,171
April 29: 1,218
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
April 28: 19,394
April 29: 19,742
Awaiting testing:
April 28: 21
April 29: 20
Inconclusive tests:
April 28: 33
April 29: 33
Negative tests:
April 28: 18,281
April 29: 18,604
Positive tests:
April 28: 1,080
April 29: 1,105
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
April 28: 367,435
April 29: 374,048
Awaiting testing:
April 28: 1,216
April 29: 1,252
Inconclusive tests:
April 28: 560
April 29: 560
Negative tests:
April 28: 334,029
April 29: 340,295
Positive tests:
April 28: 32,846
April 29: 33,193
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics