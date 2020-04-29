Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. this morning, April 29, 2020, in the past 24 hours.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Wimauma, Valrico, Seffner, Gibsonton, Lithia and Dover.

In the past 24 hours, Riverview, Brandon, Sun City Center and Apollo Beach (one new case each) had the highest increases of confirmed cases out of the areas listed below.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, April 28: 75 cases

Riverview, April 29: 76↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, April 28: 55 cases

Brandon, April 29: 56↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, April 28: 31 cases

Ruskin, April 29: 32↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, April 28: 26 cases

Wimauma, April 29: 26, NO NEW CASES

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, April 28: 22 cases

Valrico, April 29: 22, NO NEW CASES

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, April 28: 12 cases

Sun City Center, April 29: 13↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, April 28: 13 cases

Apollo Beach, April 29: 14↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, April 28: 11 cases

Seffner, April 29: 11, NO NEW CASES

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, April 28: 6 cases

Gibsonton, April 29: 6, NO NEW CASES

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, April 28: 4 cases

Lithia, April 29: 4, NO NEW CASES

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, April 28: 2 cases

Dover, April 29: 2, NO NEW CASES

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

April 28: 258

April 29: 263

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

April 28: 1,032

April 29: 1,056

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

April 28: 31,986

April 29: 32,318

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

April 28: 22

April 29: 23

Total deaths of Florida residents:

April 28: 1,171

April 29: 1,218

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

April 28: 19,394

April 29: 19,742

Awaiting testing:

April 28: 21

April 29: 20

Inconclusive tests:

April 28: 33

April 29: 33

Negative tests:

April 28: 18,281

April 29: 18,604

Positive tests:

April 28: 1,080

April 29: 1,105

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

April 28: 367,435

April 29: 374,048

Awaiting testing:

April 28: 1,216

April 29: 1,252

Inconclusive tests:

April 28: 560

April 29: 560

Negative tests:

April 28: 334,029

April 29: 340,295

Positive tests:

April 28: 32,846

April 29: 33,193

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics