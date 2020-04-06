Compiled by Danielle Waymire

Master Garden Plant Clinic Cancelled

It is with regret that I need to inform you that under guidelines from UF and Hillsborough County Extension Office we are not able to do any group presentations through April 30, 2020 and therefore we need to cancel the clinic that we have scheduled for April 1, 2020 at the Bloomingdale Library.

Free Music Makers Workshops

The Florida Academy of Performing Arts offers free workshops for kids ages 4-10 to learn about musical instruments.

The programs are held at Music Showcase on 402 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. Workshop dates are Saturday, May 16, September 12, October 10, November 15 and December 5 from 9:30-11 a.m.

Register online at FAOPA.org.

Kriztofer Cole Announces Campaign

Kriztofer Cole recently announced his campaign for State Senate District 19 on the republican ticket. He is a navy veteran that was deployed to the South China Sea, has visited several countries and served as an interior communications technician on an Arleigh Burkeclass destroyer.

As an interior communications technician, he worked on equipment that ranged from fiber optics to hydraulics and everything in between. He is a small business owner that was born in Orlando and raised in Polk City.

“This race is not about Republicans and Democrats, it’s about making progress on some of our biggest issues in the district,” Cole said.

Visit www.voteforcole.com to learn more.

Hearing Loss Association Of America Sun City Center Chapter Receives Donation

The Sun City Center Men’s Club contributed $1,000 to the Hearing Loss Association of America Sun City Center Chapter last month. This donation will be used to fund the captioning services for its monthly meetings.

The captioning (CART) services help to accommodate the members and guests to read what is spoken during the meetings. The SCC Men’s Club is committed to using its resources to make life better and easier for residents of our community through projects such as this.

Meetings are held on the third Tuesday of each month at 1 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, located at 1239 Del Webb Blvd. W. in Sun City Center.

For more information, visit http://www.hlaascc.com/contact-us, call 634-1252 or email eloise637@gmail.com.

Local Ministry Honored By Moody Radio

Steve Turbeville, president and CEO of Lighthouse Ministries, Inc., a nonprofit organization that has been serving the poor and homeless of West Central Florida since 1977, was recently honored by Moody Radio with its Bold Steps Award.

The Bold Steps Award was specifically created to recognize and honor contributions made by individuals to enhance the reach and visibility of the gospel of Jesus Christ in their local community.

The award was given to Turbeville for his contributions to the community with Lighthouse Ministries.

Doug Hastings, vice president of Moody Radio, said, “We thank you for the continued partnership and service over the years. Lighthouse Ministries is an encouragement and example of faithfulness to follow God’s leading. Moody would like to thank you for your ministry to the community and example over the years, and we thank you and your family for celebrating with us along with Dr. Jobe and other Moody friends.”

Moody Radio is a ministry of Moody Bible Institute in Chicago.

For more information on Lighthouse Ministries, please visit www.lighthousemin.org or call Turbeville at 863-687-4076 (extension 232) or 863-712-503.

Brandon High Hosts Reunion

The Brandon High School graduating class of 1970 is having its 50-year high school reunion on Friday and Saturday, April 24 and 25 at the Embassy Suites in Brandon.

The event will also include a celebration of the 1969-70 football team, which made it to the state championships. The group is trying to reach as many of the members of the team as possible and would love to have them attend the reunion.

Anyone interested in attending should contact Craig Sweeting at 629-9238.