Learn Baseball From The Pros At Ostingers Baseball Academy Summer Camp

Ostingers Baseball Academy will hold its baseball camp this summer to give your children a better understanding of the game of baseball through small group instruction, drills and games. Having a good time while learning the fundamentals will be the main focus of this camp.

Ostingers’ staff is made up of all former professional players who will instruct, teaching the game from the ground up. The camp is not a full-day camp with video games and indoor activities. Jim Osting is a baseball instructor with 12 years of professional baseball playing experience, including two years of Major League Experience (Padres and Brewers).

Patrick Ryan is a baseball instructor with eight years professional pitching experience. Kris Wilken is the Head Baseball Coach at Bloomingdale High School and has six years of professional playing experience.

College and high school players trained by Ostingers Baseball Academy will assist your children throughout their camp experience. Additional help is provided from Ostinger players current and past to make the campers’ experience one of a kind.

With the instructors and the staff, the ratio per camper is around 6:1. This ratio allows for added reps for each player and helps to break up the groups in an age-appropriate format. Weeks of camp are Monday, June 15, July 13 and July 27. The camps run half-days Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

The camps are held from Monday to Wednesday at Ostingers Baseball Academy on 8711 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Lithia and Thursday and Friday at the FishHawk Sports Complex fields, located at 16120 Fishhawk Blvd. in Lithia (for games and other activities). The cost is $180 (sibling discounts available)

For more information or to register, call 737-3000 or visit www.OstingBaseball.com.

Summer Camp At T.L.C.’s Gypsy Haven

T.L.C.’s Gypsy Haven is now registering for summer camp. The farm has been in business for more than 12 years, offering after-school riding lessons, horseback riding camps, monthly horse leasing, pony parties and more.

Your kids, from ages 7 and up, will have a lot of fun enjoying weekly themed horseback riding camps. They will receive hands-on experiences, learning to ride as well as how to groom the horses.

The camp takes place Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting Monday, June 1 and running through Monday, August 3. Your kids will enjoy field trips each Friday they are at camp.

With limited space (eight spots weekly), you will want to call early.

Located 10 minutes from FishHawk, T.L.C. Gypsy Haven is on 4325 Keysville Rd. in Lithia. For more information, please call Tammi at 842-4236 or visit www.tlcsfarms.com.

TechPlayzone Offers Hands-On Learning

TechPlayzone, where bright kids play to learn, is offering six weeks of hands-on, high-tech camps planned for second to sixth grade students.

The camps will take place at HCC Brandon Campus from 9 a.m.-12 Noon for $125 per week. Campers can register at www.techplayzone.com.

TechPlayzone is celebrating 15 years of quality STEM camps, featuring 3D printing, drones, Minecraft for engineers, coding, LEGO robotics and hands-on science experiments.

For more information, email desh@techplayzone.com or call 444-CAMP.