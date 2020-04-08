In late February, the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) hosted its 26th annual Golf Tournament with the theme of Leap Around the World in 18 Holes.

“The event took place at Summerfield Crossings Golf Club and the day was filled with beautiful weather and fun,” said Chamber Event Coordinator Gabby Morford. “The shining sun and gusts of wind were perfect for players and non-players alike to visit the vendors set up along the perimeter of the Putting Contest.”

Among the vendor spots were Angeloni Tax Advisory Group, Inc. hosting the Putting Contest, Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery on US Hwy. 301 in Riverview, Bryan Hindman Electric hosting the Ball Drop, Charity Clothing Pickup, Christopher Ligori and Associates, Image360 in Tampa/Ybor City, NuVita Chiropractic, PHDermatology and The Regent.

Providing food and beverages to attendees were Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, Papa John’s in Riverview, Selfie Subs, The Alley at Southshore and Willie Jewell’s Old School Bar-B-Q.

According to Morford, before the shotgun start, there were many opportunities for the guests to purchase raffle tickets and game enhancements. The raffle prizes contained dozens of amazing baskets and other items donated by the generous members and friends of the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce.

“A continuously big hit is The Wagon of Cheer that was filled with over 35 bottles of liquor,” said Morford. “GRCC ambassadors and board members contributed top-shelf liquors to create this bar stocking paradise that raised over $2,000 for the chamber.”

Annually noted as the most anticipated moment of the day is the Bryan Hindman Electric Ball Drop. Bryan and Heather Hindman graciously donate their time and money to make this happen. Over $2,700 worth of ball drop numbers were sold this year.

“Chris Guiley with A+ Hearing Center, Inc. was the ecstatic winner of the ball closest to the pin and was present at the time of the ball drop, which means she walked away with $1,644, 60 percent of the pot,” said Morford.

Immediately following the Bryan Hindman Electric Ball Drop, the Marine Corps League Sgt. Walter P. Ryan Detachment, Inc. presented the national anthem and an official 21-gun salute to signal the beginning of the tournament.

“The 26 teams enthusiastically departed the clubhouse for the start of the games,” said Morford. “There were teams who were serious about winning the tournament and others who just wanted to have fun with their friends. All teams had the chance to use mulligans and string to enhance their chances of winning.”

The beverage sponsors for the event were First Citrus Bank and Riverview Mortgage, and JJ Taylor donated beer.

Winners included: Longest Drive for Women – Nancy Monsipapa of Nail the Sale; Longest Drive for Men – Pat Fore of P.F. Auto Glass, Inc.; A+ Hearing Center, Inc.’s Closest to the Pin – Dennis O’Hara of Absolute Wellness Center; Angeloni Tax Advisory Group’s Putting Contest – James Pulkowski of James J. Pulkowski, CPA, PA; and 2020 First Place Team – JJ Taylor of Risco/Talbot/Day/O’Fallen.

The chamber would like to thank Christian Beiter, Preservation 1st Financial Group, LLC, and Co-Chair Bill Andrew, Tessera of Brandon.

Top sponsors for the day included: The Mosaic Company, Preservation 1st Financial Group, Tessera of Brandon and Mike & Kathy Jones.

Visit www.RiverviewChamber.com. The chamber is located at 10101 Bloomingdale Ave., Ste. 102 in Riverview and can be reached at 234-5944.