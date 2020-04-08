Compiled by Danielle Waymire

Masons Help Feed The Needy

For the members of DeSoto Masonic Lodge No. 105 in Riverview, giving back and being active and productive members of the community is pivotal to the overall efforts of the entire lodge as well as the character building of the members.

On March 14, 11 lodge brothers, their wives and other volunteers gathered at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore facility located at 501 W. Robertson St. in Brandon.

The DeSoto volunteers expressed extreme gratitude to the Habitat Restore staff, which was very receptive to the lodge’s request to provide support and effectively put these volunteers to productive work.

The Lodge Worshipful Master hopes to maintain this productive relationship of community service between these two organizations and also hopes to expand this effort to other Habitat for Humanity locations in the area.

Tampa Electric’s Award-Winning Manatee Viewing Center Welcomed Six Millionth Visitor

When the water temperature of Tampa Bay is 68 degrees or colder, manatees gather in the clean, warm water discharge canal of Tampa Electric’s Big Bend Power Station, sometimes by the hundreds. Visitors can see the mammals up close from multiple boardwalks and vantage points.

Each season, the 50-acre Manatee Viewing Center draws nearly 400,000 visitors, and this year, it welcomed its six millionth visitor.

“For decades, visitors have flocked to the Manatee Viewing Center to enjoy these natural treasures of Florida,” said Stan Kroh, manager of Land and Stewardship Programs for Tampa Electric. “We’re proud to be such a coveted destination—and a showcase for Tampa Electric’s commitment to environmental stewardship.”

Admission and parking at the Apollo Beach facility are free.

The Manatee Viewing Center’s regular hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day from November 1 through April 15, except Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter.

Visit the center online at www.tampaelectric.com/manatee or call 2284289 for more information.

South Bay Genealogical Society To Meet

On Tuesday, April 21, the South Bay Genealogical Society is planning to meet at the United Methodist Church in the Life Enrichment Center (LEC) at 1210 Del Webb Blvd. W. in Sun City Center.

Catch the guest speaker, Carol Rooksby Wiedlich, at 1 p.m. Wiedlich will be talking on ‘Wiki, Wiki, What?’ This presentation will focus on explaining what wikis are and how you can use wikis for genealogical research.

Call Sheila at 319-631-4457. Mail your check to SBGS, PO Box 5202, Sun City Center, FL 33571. If conditions change due to the current health crisis, all members and those who have signed up will be informed.

Apollo Beach Woman’s Club Celebrates 60 Years

The Apollo Beach Woman’s Club (ABWC) 60th Anniversary Celebration was held on February 16 at the Southshore Falls Community Center. Former Apollo Beach resident and retired WFLA Channel 8 newscaster Bob Hite was the guest speaker and two past ABWC scholarship recipients, Eddie Livsay and Madison Corr, provided an update on ABWC’s status.

The primary mission is providing scholarships for education and training of students who live in Apollo Beach and the surrounding areas with a demonstrated financial need.

For more information, call 672-4462 or visit www.apollobeachwomansclub.com.

Apollo Beach Woman’s Club May 2020 Luncheon

The Apollo Beach Woman’s Club (ABWC) plans to hold its last luncheon for the season on Wednesday, May 13 at Apollo’s Bistro, located at 6520 Richies Way in Apollo Beach.

For reservations, contact Sharon Vasquez at 641-7856 or sharonlvasquez@verizon.net, go to www.apollobeachwomansclub.com or contact Liz Pedersen at 777-8215 or kenlizpedersen@msn.com.