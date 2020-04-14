Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. this morning, April 14, 2020, in the past 24 hours.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Riverview, Ruskin, Valrico, Sun City Center, Apollo Beach, Seffner, Gibsonton, Lithia and Dover.
Brandon (two new cases) and Wimauma (one new case) had the biggest increases in the past 24 hours.
Total cases: 819
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, April 13: 60 cases
Riverview, April 14: 60, NO NEW CASES
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, April 13: 39 cases
Brandon, April 14: 41^ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, April 13: 26 cases
Ruskin, April 14: 26, NO NEW CASES
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, April 13: 22 cases
Wimauma, April 14: 23^ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, April 13: 16
Valrico, April 14: 16, NO NEW CASES
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, April 13: 10 cases
Sun City Center, April 14: 10, NO NEW CASES
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, April 13: 9 cases
Apollo Beach, April 14: 9, NO NEW CASES
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, April 13: 5 cases
Seffner, April 14: 5, NO NEW CASES
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, April 13: 5 cases
Gibsonton, April 14: 5, NO NEW CASES
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, April 13: 3 cases
Lithia, April 14: 3, NO NEW CASES
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, April 13: 2 cases
Dover, April 14: 2, NO NEW CASES
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the above areas:
April 13: 197
April 14: 200
Total increase in new cases: 3 in 24 HOURS for the above areas
Hillsborough County residents confirmed positive cases:
April 13: 770
April 14: 782
Florida residents confirmed positive cases:
April 13: 20,035
April 14: 20,737
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
April 13: 16
April 14: 17
Total deaths of Florida residents:
April 13: 470
April 14: 524
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics