Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. this morning, April 15, 2020, in the past 24 hours.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Brandon, Ruskin, Wimauma, Valrico, Sun City Center, Apollo Beach, Seffner, Gibsonton, Lithia and Dover.

In the past 24 hours, Riverview (one new case) is the only area listed below to have a new confirmed case, and Brandon seems to have one less confirmed case.

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, April 14: 60 cases

Riverview, April 15: 61↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, April 14: 41 cases

Brandon, April 15: 40↓ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, April 14: 26 cases

Ruskin, April 15: 26, NO NEW CASES

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, April 14: 23 cases

Wimauma, April 15: 23, NO NEW CASES

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, April 14: 16

Valrico, April 15: 16, NO NEW CASES

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, April 14: 10 cases

Sun City Center, April 15: 10, NO NEW CASES

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, April 14: 9 cases

Apollo Beach, April 15: 9, NO NEW CASES

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, April 14: 5 cases

Seffner, April 15: 5, NO NEW CASES

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, April 14: 5 cases

Gibsonton, April 15: 5, NO NEW CASES

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, April 14: 3 cases

Lithia, April 15: 3, NO NEW CASES

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, April 14: 2 cases

Dover, April 15: 2, NO NEW CASES

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the above areas:

April 14: 200

April 15: 200

Total increase in new cases: 1 in 24 HOURS for the above areas

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

April 14: 782

April 15: 826

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

April 14: 20,737

April 15: 21,435

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

April 14: 17

April 15: 18

Total deaths of Florida residents:

April 14: 524

April 15: 591

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics