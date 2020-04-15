Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. this morning, April 15, 2020, in the past 24 hours.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Brandon, Ruskin, Wimauma, Valrico, Sun City Center, Apollo Beach, Seffner, Gibsonton, Lithia and Dover.
In the past 24 hours, Riverview (one new case) is the only area listed below to have a new confirmed case, and Brandon seems to have one less confirmed case.
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, April 14: 60 cases
Riverview, April 15: 61↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, April 14: 41 cases
Brandon, April 15: 40↓ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, April 14: 26 cases
Ruskin, April 15: 26, NO NEW CASES
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, April 14: 23 cases
Wimauma, April 15: 23, NO NEW CASES
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, April 14: 16
Valrico, April 15: 16, NO NEW CASES
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, April 14: 10 cases
Sun City Center, April 15: 10, NO NEW CASES
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, April 14: 9 cases
Apollo Beach, April 15: 9, NO NEW CASES
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, April 14: 5 cases
Seffner, April 15: 5, NO NEW CASES
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, April 14: 5 cases
Gibsonton, April 15: 5, NO NEW CASES
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, April 14: 3 cases
Lithia, April 15: 3, NO NEW CASES
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, April 14: 2 cases
Dover, April 15: 2, NO NEW CASES
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the above areas:
April 14: 200
April 15: 200
Total increase in new cases: 1 in 24 HOURS for the above areas
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
April 14: 782
April 15: 826
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
April 14: 20,737
April 15: 21,435
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
April 14: 17
April 15: 18
Total deaths of Florida residents:
April 14: 524
April 15: 591
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics