Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. this morning, April 16, 2020, in the past 24 hours.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Brandon, Wimauma, Sun City Center, Gibsonton, Lithia and Dover.

In the past 24 hours, Seffner (two new cases) had the highest increase in new cases of the areas listed below, and Riverview, Ruskin, Valrico and Apollo Beach each have one new case.

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, April 15: 61 cases

Riverview, April 16: 62↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, April 15: 40 cases

Brandon, April 16: 40, NO NEW CASES

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, April 16: 26 cases

Ruskin, April 16: 27↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, April 15: 23 cases

Wimauma, April 16: 23, NO NEW CASES

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, April 15: 16 cases

Valrico, April 16: 17↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, April 15: 10 cases

Sun City Center, April 16: 10, NO NEW CASES

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, April 15: 9 cases

Apollo Beach, April 16: 10↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, April 15: 5 cases

Seffner, April 16: 7↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, April 15: 5 cases

Gibsonton, April 16: 5, NO NEW CASES

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, April 15: 3 cases

Lithia, April 16: 3, NO NEW CASES

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, April 15: 2 cases

Dover, April 16: 2, NO NEW CASES

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the above areas:

April 15: 200

April 16: 206

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

April 15: 826

April 16: 833

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

April 15: 21,435

April 16: 22,235

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

April 15: 18

April 16: 18

Total deaths of Florida residents:

April 15: 591

April 16: 633

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics