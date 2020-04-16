Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. this morning, April 16, 2020, in the past 24 hours.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Brandon, Wimauma, Sun City Center, Gibsonton, Lithia and Dover.
In the past 24 hours, Seffner (two new cases) had the highest increase in new cases of the areas listed below, and Riverview, Ruskin, Valrico and Apollo Beach each have one new case.
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, April 15: 61 cases
Riverview, April 16: 62↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, April 15: 40 cases
Brandon, April 16: 40, NO NEW CASES
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, April 16: 26 cases
Ruskin, April 16: 27↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, April 15: 23 cases
Wimauma, April 16: 23, NO NEW CASES
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, April 15: 16 cases
Valrico, April 16: 17↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, April 15: 10 cases
Sun City Center, April 16: 10, NO NEW CASES
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, April 15: 9 cases
Apollo Beach, April 16: 10↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, April 15: 5 cases
Seffner, April 16: 7↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, April 15: 5 cases
Gibsonton, April 16: 5, NO NEW CASES
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, April 15: 3 cases
Lithia, April 16: 3, NO NEW CASES
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, April 15: 2 cases
Dover, April 16: 2, NO NEW CASES
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the above areas:
April 15: 200
April 16: 206
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
April 15: 826
April 16: 833
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
April 15: 21,435
April 16: 22,235
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
April 15: 18
April 16: 18
Total deaths of Florida residents:
April 15: 591
April 16: 633
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics