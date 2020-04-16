Brandon resident Carmen Wilson is doing what she can to bring the community together in this time of crisis, and she is asking for residents’ help. Wilson, known as Gigi, established the Facebook group Mask Makers of Tampa Bay recently to make disposable masks and shields that can be worn over N95 masks. These items will be distributed to local medical and doctors’ offices that requested them.

Wilson, who owns Gigi’s Fabric Shop in Brandon, started the group last month, and it already has more than 200 members who are making masks.

She states that the goal of the project is to make as many masks as possible using a pattern she found that uses materials such as sterile blue wrap, cotton, quarter-inch elastic and plastic for the shields. Volunteers can also receive a kit of 10 or 30 masks to sow and return to Wilson, who will launder and sterilize them.

The group is also creating scrub caps for the emergency room doctors and nurses to cover their hair.

Tampa General Hospital’s chief nurse and anesthetist, Nicole Hubbard, is full of gratitude to Wilson.

“Many in anesthesia gave their scrub caps to our team in the emergency room and Wilson was nice enough to get these made for the staff,” Hubbard said.

Owner of New Age Reprographics Alex Prieto and eight of his team members turned in more than 500 shields for the Mask Makers of Tampa Bay. He feels this would be their way of giving back to the community.

“Since we are a printing company, we came up with a rigid plastic that did get cut out through our machine for these shields,” said Prieto.

Wilson wants to help as many as she can for as long as possible.

“Overall, we are in search of more sewers,” she said.

For more information, contact Gigi’s Fabric Shop at 661-9000 or check out the Mask Makers of Tampa Bay’s group Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/258875095117720/.