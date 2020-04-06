Edited by Jenny Bennett

Healthcare Solutions Team Is Here To Help

Do you need help navigating the complex and often confusing healthcare insurance market? Ken Bardales and his team at Healthcare Solutions Team are the right people to help you. It is a local health insurance company with ‘A’ ratings that represents the top national carriers, such as Aetna, Cigna, United Healthcare, Humana, etc.

The professional licensed agents working there are ready to help you with your coverage needs, specializing in health, accident, critical illness, dental, vision and life plans.

Call the team today to discuss options for you and your family on 689-8800 or visit their website at hst-brandon.com. The office is located at 1040 E. Brandon Blvd. and is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Financial Services Office Opens In Bloomingdale

Heath Wealth Management LLC was founded in 2019 by Owner Elijah Heath and recently opened the doors to its new office at 620 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon behind Stonewood Grill & Tavern.

Heath has over 20 years of experience being a financial professional and also has the credentials of CLU and ChFC, giving him the experience, education and designations that many investors are looking for. He will invest time into understanding what is important to you and what you would like to accomplish financially while reviewing your comfort zone for investment fluctuation.

Heath’s experience through many different market cycles provides the understanding to help his clients structure the proper portfolio allocation. His services include retirement planning, estate planning, goal planning as well as financial advice and planning.

His office hours are Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. by appointment. Contact him on 556-7171 or visit his website, HeathWealth.com.

Southwest Florida Rheumatology Welcomes New Doctor

Southwest Florida Rheumatology is proud to welcome Gina Prakash, MD as the latest provider to their team of physicians. Dr. Prakash is board certified in internal medicine and rheumatology; she chose to specialize in rheumatology because she values making a difference in the lives of patients whose diseases are often misunderstood.

She finds that it is often like solving a puzzle to determine an accurate diagnosis and treatment plan. With the specialty’s ever-growing research, it is one of the most exciting branches of medicine.

Window Genie Offers More Than Clean Windows

Mike and Mindy Barker of Window Genie of Southeast Tampa Bay are excited to bring their services to the area.

Offering gutter clean-out, house washing, concrete and paver washing and sealing and holiday lighting, in addition to window washing, the Barkers stated, “We wash windows and a whole lot more!”

To contact Window Genie, call 906-5200 or visit www.windowgenie.com/se-tampa. You can also find the business on Facebook by searching Window Genie of Southeast Tampa.

AdventHealth Closing The Gap On Healthcare Needs

AdventHealth just opened a 24-hour, 16-bed emergency room at 305 E. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon to help serve the healthcare needs of East Hillsborough County. The emergency room is the latest in the company’s expansion plans to create a connected network of healthcare throughout Tampa Bay.

Denyse BalesChubb, president and CEO of AdventHealth Tampa and AdventHealth Brandon ER, said, “We are excited to expand our network of care to make a significant impact on improving the lives of all we serve. This is a growing community with growing health and wellness needs and we want to be part of the solution of making high-quality healthcare easily accessible to anyone in need of care.”

By adding this emergency room, families now have direct access to a healthcare system close to home. The AdventHealth Brandon ER will be staffed with board-certified emergency medicine physicians and nurses who specialize in emergency care for adults and children. Additionally, the ER will offer a dedicated AdventHealth ambulance to transport patients if they have extended healthcare needs.

Grade A Spanish Tutors Is Open For Business

Looking for some help with learning Spanish? The employees of Grade A Spanish Tutors can help. The new business serves Brandon, Riverview, Lithia and Valrico for children and adults struggling to learn the language. According to Owner Kevin Kemp, a Lithia resident, its tutor has more than 40 years of teaching and tutoring experience.

To learn more, call 763-5435 or visit www.GradeASpanishTutors.com.

Flagship Sailing Offers Offshore Training Cruise

Flagship Sailing, based in Ruskin, is offering an opportunity for sailors to accomplish a ASA 104 or ASA 106 certification in conjunction with an offshore passage next month.

The company, which offers year-round sailing instruction that is personal, enjoyable and affordable, is taking sailors on a 17-day and night live-aboard trip on an Island Packet 40 Cutter boat. Three days of preparation, pre-race activities in Little Harbor and St. Petersburg and all meals at sea are provided. The trip will also include four days and nights in Isla Mujeres, Mexico.

To learn more, visit www.flagshipsailing.com, email office@flagshipsailing.com or call 727-946-6542.

Local Business Owner Releases BookTo Share Message Of Hope

After nearly losing everything to cancer, local entrepreneur, business owner and author Jacky Costello found the meaning of life—at least the meaning of hers.

Costello’s new book, How Far I Have Risen: Coming Clean About Cancer, God and My American Dream, details her early life in East Germany, starting a family, her battle with cancer, the crushing pain of a loss she never thought she’d have to face, finding her best friend, finding her faith, finding herself and building her business in the face of it all.

It’s a true page turner that will lead you through the gamut of emotions as you follow in her footsteps through Germany and her eventual move to the United States, taking you from tears to laughter and a renewed sense of empowerment and love.

Costello is the owner of Custom Cleanups, LLC, a five-star rated housecleaning company serving the FishHawk, Lithia, Brandon and Greater Tampa Bay areas. Through Custom Cleanups’ partnership with Cleaning for a Reason, Costello and her team provide services free of charge to those battling cancer because, as she mentions in her book, sometimes it’s the little semblances of normal that help you keep it all together when you’re fighting for your life.

She is honored to be able to give back to her community in this and many other ways.

How Far I Have Risen: Coming Clean About Cancer, God and My American Dream will be released on Amazon in March, and Costello celebrated with a meet-the-author event and book signing at Tin Roof Trading.

Learn more about Costello and her company at www.customcleanups.com. For any questions or to connect with her for author-related information, reach out via email at customcleanups@gmail.com.

All American Title Insurance, Inc. Celebrates 25th Anniversary

All American Title Insurance, Inc. is a locally owned and operated agency. On March 5, Susan Luther, the owner/president, gathered her team together to celebrate its 25th anniversary. Together, they combine over 150 years of experience to offer a team approach to every closing to ensure that their clients’ transactions are handled to perfection.

All American Title Insurance, Inc. has helped thousands of families achieve their dream of homeownership; it compares with the biggest companies in technology and knowledge but keeps the small town community and customers at heart. Its years of experience and commitment to excellence make All American Title your number one ‘Home Town Title Company.’

All American Title Insurance, Inc. is located at 679 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon. For more information, visit its website at www.allamtitle.com or call 684-3330.

Humana Hiring Almost 200 Full-Time Positions

Leading Health and well-being company Humana Inc. recently announced it is looking to fill close to 200 new national phone sales positions in Tampa Bay. The inside sales agent positions will provide national phone sales and enrollment assistance for the company’s Medicare benefit plans and specialty products.

The positions are located at Humana’s call center in Tampa at NetPark on 5701 E. Hillsborough Ave.

Cardel Homes Announces Final Opportunities In Sandhill Ridge

If you were looking to purchase a property or build in Cardel Homes’ award-winning community, Sandhill Ridge, you’d better make a decision soon, as only a few opportunities remain. The gated community offers five floor plans ranging from 2,010 to 3,132 square feet.

Guests can tour Cardel’s fully furnished model home at 11409 Tanner Ridge Pl. in Riverview, off of Boyette Rd., or call the Sandhill Ridge sales office at 571-7171 for more information.

Thai Restaurant Under New Management

When you’re in the mood for the best authentic Thai food, think of Thai Hot (formerly Thai Xpress). Whether you’re looking for a family takeout or a date night dinner for two, the menu is sure to have something for everyone. The food is made fresh while you wait and the spices are adjusted to your liking, from mild to HOT.

Thai Hot is family-owned and operated, taking great pride in providing fresh, high-quality ingredients for a fast and delicious meal at an affordable price. The Thai Hot family welcomes you for dine-in, get takeout and call ahead when ordering for lunch and dinner.

Thai Hot can be found in the same plaza as the neighborhood Wal-Mart at 921 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Brandon. Call 643-THAI (8424) to learn more or to place an order.

European Style Bakery Coming Soon

Pink Door Bakery will soon be opening its doors in bustling Riverview. Owner Jonalynn Carlucci has had a vision for a hometown bakery easily accessible to Riverview and its neighboring communities since opening her cottage foods shop in 2017.

While offering specialty cakes, cupcakes and cookies has been her bread and butter, the storefront will also be offering freshly baked, homemade croissants, pastries, breads, brownies and other sweet treats, many of them with an international flair.

The shop will also have coffee and hot chocolate available daily, as well as a retail area with a selection of last minute gifts for the foodie inspired, specialty honeys, chocolates and candies and even decorative items.

The bakery will be located at 11266 Boyette Rd. in the Shoppes of Boyette right next to The Venue, alongside local favorites like Leaven Brewery, Pho Loc Tho and Kimi’s Ice Cream. A grand opening will be announced soon but look for doors to open sometime by early April.