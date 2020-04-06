Why did you decide to become a teacher?

I always knew that I wanted to be a teacher. Both of my parents were educators and I literally grew up in a school setting. My mom taught special needs kids and my father was a physical education/health teacher in New York State. My father was also a baseball and basketball coach, so my sister and I spent countless hours with him at practices and games. I have always loved being around teenagers and have always wanted to make a positive impact on their lives. I watched the impact that my dad had on his student-athletes and I wanted to do the same.

What is a goal of yours as a teacher?

I would love for my students to enjoy learning Spanish and want to be lifelong learners. I hope they have the desire to learn from other cultures and to be respectful of others. I want them to succeed academically, but it is more important to me that they treat others with kindness. I try to set an example of kindness and fairness in my classroom.

What is your hidden talent?

I’m not sure if this is a hidden talent, but I am a pretty good dancer, and I also speak Spanish!

What is your favorite book and why?

I would want to have my Bible because it would give me strength—being alone and trapped on an island, I think reading God’s word would give me strength, peace and comfort.

What is your favorite quote or saying?

“Treat others the way you would want to be treated.”

What is something you would like to see changed in our school system?

I would love to change cliques in schools, but unfortunately that is a problem in every school across the globe. We are working on doing things to make kids feel more accepted and welcome. Nobody should feel excluded and lonely.

