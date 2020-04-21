We are all so lucky to live in an area rich with art, history, theater and world-class museums. Even while we are all adhering to the strict Safer-at-Home Order, we can still enjoy many unique opportunities that the area has to offer.

The historic Tampa Theatre is offering theatrical exclusive screenings of films that you would normally see on the big screen. You can purchase a virtual ticket for just $12. The film is available for $12, but viewing must be completed within 72 hours once you begin.

According to Jill Witecki with the Tampa Theatre, “We have 10 titles up right now, with more scheduled to be added every week for the foreseeable future.”

Please visit tampatheatre.org for more information.

At the Tampa Bay History Center, you can log in to learn all about Tampa’s history in the sport of wrestling. The exhibit is called Sunshine State Showdown. It has an actual ring set up and guests can see and hear all about the exhibit.

Please visit tampabayhistorycenter.org for more information.

The Glazer Children’s Museum is offering GCM at Home, a resource center for children of all ages. You can select from Eat, Experiment, Explore, Make, Move and Solve.

Please visit glazermuseum.org for more information.

The Museum of Science and Industry is offering Virtual MOSI. These are live events featuring STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math). Virtual MOSI is offered Monday through Friday at 1:30 p.m. Replays can be found online.

Please visit mosi.org for more information.

In celebration of its 20th anniversary, Powerstories Theatre is providing everyone with an opportunity to tell their stories and share it with others with its new Positively Powerstories, which brings back the social to social distancing. You can write it, sing a song, draw it or even record an audio or mobile phone video (three minutes long at most).

Send your story via Powerstories’ Facebook Messenger.

Winthrop Arts is offering weekly virtual art classes for children. In addition, students who are in sixth grade and above can register for its Teen Drawing Classes. The classes are held on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. via discord.

For more information, please visit winthroparts.org.