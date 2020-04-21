Compiled by Jenny Bennett

Thomas Payant Elected To The Board Of St. Joseph’s Hospitals Foundation

Payant Wealth Management Recently announced that its chairman and CEO, Thomas Payant, has been elected to the board of St. Joseph’s Hospitals Foundation.

The foundation is a nonprofit, charitable organization that serves as the philanthropic arm of the five St. Joseph’s Hospitals and secures, invests, stewards and grants philanthropic support given by contributors to benefit the healthcare mission of the hospitals.

Valrico Student Winner In National Scholarship

Rachel Stanton from Brandon High School is a winner in the annual Washington Crossing Foundation National Scholarship Competition. The prestigious awards are granted to high school seniors for the best all-round presentations, including an explanation of why they are planning careers in government service.

The foundation noted that these winners represent the most talented and accomplished of our country’s young leaders. The nonprofit foundation has awarded $80,000 this year to 36 students across 21 states.

All Family Law Group Selected Into Top 10 Best Law Firms For Client Satisfaction

The American Institute of Family Law Attorneys has recognized the exceptional performance of All Family Law Group, P.A. and its owner and managing attorney, Family Law Attorney Lynette Silon-Laguna, as the 2020 Best Family Law Firm and Best Family Law Attorney for Client Satisfaction.

The American Institute of Family Law Attorneys is a third party attorney-rating organization that publishes an annual list of the top 10 family law attorneys in each state. One of the most significant aspects of the selection process involves attorneys’ relationships and reputation among their clients.

AIOFLA places the utmost emphasis on selecting lawyers who have achieved significant success in the field of family law without sacrificing the service and support they provide.

For more information, please view All Family Law Group’s website at www.familymaritallaw.com or call 672-1900.