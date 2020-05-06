Edited by Jenny Bennett

At Last Chiropractic Celebrates Its One-Year Anniversary

The At Last chiropractic office in Lithia has just celebrated its one-year anniversary. It believes that the majority of people who are suffering from a disease, illness or chronic pain are not satisfied with simple, short-term fixes. Its mission is to stay committed to the health of the community through compassion, honesty, education and neurological-based chiropractic care.

For more information, visit its website, www.atlastchiropractic.com.

Let Couture Designs Studio Update Your Kitchen Cabinets

Are you thinking about painting your cabinets throughout the house to avoid the overwhelming cost of cabinet replacement? You owe it to yourself to text or message Mike at Couture Designs Studio.

“We have worked hard to perfect this process. If your cabinets are in good condition, this is an excellent alternative. We want to give you stunning cabinets at an affordable price using a proven Benjamin Moore product that will last,” said Mike.

Couture Designs Studio is located in the Erindale Plaza at 3644 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. and is available to you by appointment. Here, you can mix and match wall colors with cabinet colors to find your perfect color combination, then take home actual cabinet doors in different colors.

“We believe this should be a fun, stress-free process, and Couture Designs strives to make it just that.”

Call Mike at 244-0787 and view his Facebook page, Couture Designs @paintyourcabinets.

Free Consultation With Missy’s Ink

Are you considering permanent makeup? Why not schedule a free FaceTime or Zoom consultation with Missy while you have the time? She will discuss the different options, colors and more.

Anyone who schedules a consultation before Sunday, May 31 will receive $50 off when you reserve your new client procedure. What better time than now, from your own home to learn about how you can wake up to make up with no effort.

Contact Missy via her website www.missysink.com or call 659-0648.

Fit Niche Relocates

Fit Niche, the specialty running store, has just relocated to 1934 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico, next to the Tide Dry Cleaners. As well as selling shoes, apparel and other accessories, Fit Niche gives and shares it’s knowledge about walking, running, shoes and other products, injury prevention and beginning training principles.

So whether you’re a walker, runner, cross fit junkie or couch potato looking to get started, it’s designed to serve your needs.

Chill Caw-Fee And Hemp Store Opens

Lisa Henney is the owner of a new coffee shop and CBD shop in Valrico called Chill Caw-Fee. She lives with her husband, Tom, and over the past five years she has been creating new ways to help him with his ailments through more natural solutions and healthier options.

She has been involved in the restaurant business for most of her adult life and wanted to create a place where the community could gather over a cup of ‘cawfee,’ freshly brewed tea and a simple pastry.

If you ask what makes Chill Caw-Fee different from other coffee shops in the area, Henney will tell you that it’s not just her New York way of saying things, it also stands for Cannabinoids And Wellness For Every Experience.

Henney said, “We have a hemp store embedded in our shop and will be providing education for patients.”

To learn more about Chill Caw-Fee, visit www.chillcawfee.com or call Henney at 549-9068. The shop is located at 3407 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico.

Introducing The Cinch Clasp

Do you struggle with putting on necklaces or bracelets? A lot of people do, and the Cinch Clasp was created to help you. Valrico resident Maria Gibbs, founder and CEO of Celestial Clasp Inc., introduced the Cinch Clasp Adapter to allow anyone to put on or take off any necklace, chain or bracelet in two seconds or less.

With the adapter, your jewelry connects to a simple push-button clasp that easily slides open and closed with no fuss or frustrations. Designed to accommodate up to three pieces of jewelry simultaneously, the Cinch Clasp Adapter is easy to use and magnet-free. Made to match a wide range of jewelry designs, it is available in many finishes, including gold and silver.

For more information about Celestial Clasp Inc. and the Cinch Clasp Adapter, visit CelestialClasp.com.

Flex Suites Business Center Opens In Gibsonton

Have you been looking for an office space with the leasing flexibility to suit your business needs? Newly opened in Gibsonton, Flex Suites Business Center may have what you’ve been looking for.

It offers premier executive office spaces, free parking, superior furnishings, inclusive amenities and outstanding services provided by their highly trained professional staff. This allows clients to fully focus on their business. Virtual office packages, executive conference rooms and training spaces are also available for tenants use.

Flex Suites Business Center is located at 10668 New East Bay Rd. in Gibsonton in the same plaza as Four Stacks Brewing Company. For more information, you can visit its website, www.facebook.com/FlexSuitesBusinessCenter, or call 640-0010.

Local Swim School Offers Water Safety Tips

Located in Valrico, Angelfish Swim School offers private and semi-private lessons for all ages in a fun, safe and family-friendly environment. With the recent spike in drownings this year, Angelfish Swim School is warning parents of the dangers when using arm floats and other flotation devices that restrict arm movement.

Marcia Davis, owner of Angelfish Swim School, said that parents need to know all the following dangers and risks:

Those devices give children and parents a false sense of security. A young child does not fully understand that the flotation device is the reason they feel safe in the water, and this can lead to accidents.

Those devices keep children vertical in the water. Children need to practice the correct swimming position, which is horizontal.

Those devices restrict arm movement, which prevents children from practicing and learning how to swim.

Davis explains more on this topic in a video at yourswimbuddy.com/safetyalert.

Full House Babyproofing Opens

Tampa Bay’s only professional childproofing service recently opened. Owner Daniel Leeds will give you peace of mind by carrying out a home safety evaluation and professionally installing only top-quality items in your home. Providing custom baby gates, pool safety fencing and furniture anchoring are just some of the services he provides.

To learn more, visit his website at www.fullhousebabyproofing.com or his Facebook page at www.facebook.com/fhbproofing. He can also be contacted on 693-2270.