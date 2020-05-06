Local businesses and residents have become creative recently showing their thanks to essential workers.

HiTech Automotive Donates Oil Changes

Throughout the month of April, HiTech Automotive in Brandon offered free oil changes to medical professionals. This month, the business is giving customers the opportunity to buy an oil change and give an oil change, either to a medical provider or friend/family member.

To learn more, call 684-1556 or visit www.hitechautomotiveofbrandon.com.

Brooks Pressure Washing Offers Sanitization

In light of COVID-19, Brook Pressure Washing Inc. wants to help the community. The business is offering cleaning and sanitizing of playground equipment at local parks, churches, preschools and/or schools.

“We make no claims or guarantees of making this virus go away,” said the owner. “That would be completely irresponsible for anyone to do. Right now we are able to take on one to two projects per week.”

To sign up, complete the form at https://forms.gle/ZhA13Mw8Xc8nSd2a7.

To learn more about the business, visit www.brookpressurewashing.com, call 610-5251 or email info@brookpressurewashing.com.

Harbor Freight Donates Masks To Healthcare Workers

Harbor Freight recently decided to donate its entire supply of personal protective equipment items, including N95 masks, face shields and 5 and 7-mil nitrile gloves, to front line hospitals with 24-hour emergency rooms in the communities served by its stores.

Workers in need are asked to email hospitalhelp@harborfreight.com and identify the hospital’s city and state in the subject line.

River Hills Country Club Donates Meals

In addition to offering meals to residents five days a week, the River Hills Country Club is also working to help local residents and thank front line healthcare workers. Club members, led by General Manager Bob Swezey, have donated funds to buy meals for workers and the club is using half the funds to prepare meals at the club and the other half to buy food to support other local restaurants.

“The benefit is twofold helping the frontline while supporting local businesses,” said River Hills Membership and Marketing Director Margie Martin.

To learn more, call 653-1554, ext. 232 or visit www.riverhillscountryclub.com.

Complete Cleaning Service Solutions, LLC Offers Discount To Workers

Uzziel Lay, owner of a local cleaning company, Complete Cleaning Service Solutions, LLC, is honoring first responders and healthcare professionals by offering 25 percent off on all carpets, tiles and grout cleaning.

For more information, call 562-9867 or email ccssolutions.team@gmail.com.

Residents Make And Distribute Masks

When America ordered all senior citizens to self-quarantine themselves in order to curb the COVID-19, an appeal was made to replace the recycled PPE masks for the nurses working in local living centers.

Upon hearing about those in need, Roberta Enterline found kits for making masks and distributed them to Pat Sendzik, Janet Monte, Jane Keyes, Lori Neely, Sheryl Rausch, Tonda Parish and Susan Duffy.

Alan Nash, the Wilder Corporation general manager, and William Farrell, the president of Hacienda Heights HOA, donated funds to purchase the needed materials. Within days of being sequestered, the women of Hacienda Heights completed the first batch of masks.

Their efforts did not stop there, as they continue making masks for the residents of Rice Creek and Hacienda Heights who need them to go shopping.

To learn more, contact Farrell at 252-8622 or hhhoasecretary@gmail.com.