While our minds are thinking about how our family, friends and fellow countrymen are doing during the COVID-19 pandemic, the reality of the shutdown is having an impact none of us has ever experienced. But the team at T5P Franchising, a Riverview business, believe that now is the time to start thinking about the future.

“The US is well poised to not only win its own fight against the coronavirus, but also to export treatments that should help the rest of the world,” said Julie Goldberg with T5P. “The coming weeks will be critical as tests go out en masse and we learn more about the fight we are up against, but we are up to the task. Panic is never permanent, and as the virus response ramps up, sentiment will turn higher as well. Every day we learn more. Every day we make progress. This, too, shall pass.”

Goldberg worries that some residents may think that now is not the right time to consider starting a new business or franchising, but she feels that thinking may be shortsighted.

“Now is the perfect time to start preparing for what you will be doing when this has passed,” she said. “Choosing the right franchise is a process and begins with analyzing what type of franchise best suits you. Once completed, the next steps include the matching phase, reviewing documents, discovery and more. It is important to keep in mind that the process of researching a franchise is not purchasing a franchise, it is simply the beginning process in making an informed decision and performing due diligence. The entire process could take six months to well over a year, depending on the franchise.”

Goldberg explained that the benefit of working with a certified franchise consultant includes having a knowledgeable professional working on your behalf to provide valuable insight and guidance.

“There are literally thousands of franchises,” she said. “And while our portfolio includes 550 at this time, they are not all created equal. While you are focusing on other tasks, we are working on your behalf to find your best fit.”

T5P Franchising representatives offer guidance and coach residents through the process. Services come with no charge to you.

“Check out our website for inspiration and ideas,” said Goldberg. “When you are ready to talk, give us a call. Right now is the best time to start planning for coming out on the other side.”

To learn more, visit www.T5Pfranchising.com or call or text 793-7670.