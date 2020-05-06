Motion Chirotherapy Adds Telehealth

The team at Motion Chirotherapy in Lithia is now offering consolations via video. Through these appointments, Dr. Robert Lutz, chiropractic physician, is able to assess, come up with a proper treatment plan and tell patients how to move correctly to decrease symptoms.

The team is using telehealth for both new and existing patients who are practicing social distancing and do not want to come into the office. The appointment is done through Doxy.me, which is similar to Zoom but is HIPAA compliant.

Appointments can be made at www.motionchirotherapy.com or by calling 793-7791. Motion Chirotherapy is located in Lithia at 16765 Fishhawk Blvd. in the Winn Dixie Plaza.

Music Showcase Offers Virtual Lessons And Curbside Pickup

Music Showcase of Brandon is open and offers repair work and sales of strings, music, reeds, equipment and more with curbside pickup.

Private lessons and classes are offered virtually.

To learn more, call 685-5998 or visit www.musicshowcaseonline.com. The store is located at 402 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon.

Therapist Offers Speech Therapy Online

Julie Samec Kogut, MA, CCC-SLP, speech-language pathologist and director/owner at Tampa Bay Speech, Language & Reading Clinic, is working online with patients for articulation, language, reading and writing.

“We have also had many reach out interested due to the increased demands on parents with homeschooling,” she said. “The families have really been liking it, and with this situation it has enabled us to continue to see our clients and avoid regression.”

Tampa Bay Speech, Language & Reading Clinic is located at 16132 Churchview Dr., Ste. 205 in Lithia. For more information, call 368-2485 or visit www.tampabayspeech.com.

Walker Hill Designs Launches eDesign Service

The team at Walker Hill Designs is excited to announce its new eDesign service to help clients virtually. Visit www.walkerhilldesigns.com or follow the business on Facebook and Instagram to learn more.

Comprehensive Center Offers Teledermatology

In an effort to continue caring for patients during the coronavirus pandemic, the Comprehensive Center for Dermatology recently launched a teledermatology platform so that patients can get medical advice from the comfort of their own homes.

The office, led by board-certified Dermatologist Dr. Jennifer Conde, will remain open to assist with urgent or emergent dermatological needs.

To learn more, call 530-6511 or visit www.ccdermatology.com. The Comprehensive Center for Dermatology is located at 5607 Skytop Dr. in Lithia.

Grade A Spanish Tutors Goes Virtual

Looking for some help with learning Spanish while school is virtual? The employees of Grade A Spanish Tutors can lend a hand.

The new business is offering virtual classes for children and adults struggling to learn the language. According to Owner Kevin Kemp, a Lithia resident, the business’ tutor has more than 40 years of teaching and tutoring experience.

To learn more, call 763-5435 or visit www.GradeASpanishTutors.com.

Canine Cabana Offers Essential Workers Discount

Canine Cabana’s mission is to provide a safe, active and healthy recreational environment that meets canine physical and behavioral needs while improving the quality of life for both dogs and the owners who love them.

Although the dog daycare, lodging and private training location in Riverview remains open for all, it is offering 20 percent off on services for any essential business workers, including nurses, first responders, pharmacists, grocery workers, childcare workers, delivery workers and postal workers.

Call 672-9663 today.

Local Mathnasium Locations Offer Mathnasium@home

For parents with children at home, Mathnasium’s new service, Mathnasium@home, allows students to continue the same face-to-face Mathnasium instruction from anywhere with an internet connection.

Mathnasium@home was developed over three years for customers who had difficulty bringing their children into centers, and thousands of students have found it to be as effective as in-center learning. Current concerns about public health have prompted the business to make it available to customers now.

There are three local Mathnasium locations. Mathnasium of Riverview is located at 11446 US Hwy. 301 and can be reached at 844-684-3265, Mathnasium of West Brandon is at 10268 Causeway Blvd. and can be reached at 333-6676 and Mathnasium of Brandon is located at 1048 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico and can be reached at 655-MATH (6284).

Visit www.mathnasium.com.

Big Frog Will Bring Custom Shirts To You

Big Frog Valrico, your one-stop shop for custom T-shirt designs and production, is working with customers to fit their needs at this time. Orders can be placed online and can be delivered or picked up on the curbside at the store. For more information, call 684-2873, email valrico@bigfrog.com or visit www.bigfrog.com.

Bullfrog Creek Offers To-Go And Hosts Food Trucks

With recent regulations on bars and nightclubs, Bullfrog Creek Brewing is now offering beer and other drinks to-go. The location will also continue to host local food trucks as long as possible. Orders can be placed by calling or texting 703-8835 or through the online store at www.bullfrogcreekbrewing.com.

Rolling Pin Suspends Classes, Offers Gift Cards And Curbside Delivery

For the health and safety of customers and employees, the Rolling Pin Cooking Emporium recently suspended cooking classes and events.

However, for as long as possible, the retail store will remain open and orders can be placed over the phone and will be brought to the curbside.

Gift certificates for the store and for future classes can be purchased at www.rollingpinonline.

To learn more, call 653-2418 or email dwest@rollingpinonline.com.

Sherwin-Williams Offers Curbside Pickup

In an effort to reduce direct contact and time spent in public places, Sherwin-Williams is now accepting orders over the phone and offering curbside pickup. To take advantage of this service, simply call to place an order.

If you are planning a painting project, visit www.sherwin-williams.com for a 30 percent off paints and stains coupon. The FishHawk-Lithia Sherwin-Williams store is located at 5496 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Lithia and can be reached at 654-2854.

Summerfield Crossings Golf Club Hosts Food Trucks

In response to everyone being at home, Summerfield Crossings Golf Club thought it would be easier and safer to bring the food to residents.

Every Friday from 4:30-8:30 p.m., the club will have two food trucks plus a bar to order from. All orders must be placed ahead online, including drinks.

No orders will be taken at the trucks. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines to ensure everyone’s safety. Residents are asked to wait in their cars until they receive a message saying that the order is complete.

Visit Summerfield Crossings’ Facebook page for weekly trucks and more information.

No-Cost HR Advice

My HR Advisor invites small business owners impacted by the coronavirus to reach out to speak with an HR advisor at no cost. HR advisors are able to assist with answering general HR-related questions or help point you in the right direction. It is here to help.

Sign up for a basic free member account at www.myhradvisor.com to get started or submit a contact request form. My HR Advisor will get back to you to assist in any way it can. Stay safe.

Hypnotic Engagements Reduces Stress

Hypnotic Engagements wants to help residents reduce stress by engaging their minds. The company is offering a free session for anyone with the coronavirus. Hypnosis is offered for people dealing with cancer, pain, dementia, migraines and more.

To learn more, call Daniel at 248-941-4246 or visit www.HypnoticEngagements.com.

Gecko Floor Care

If you have asthma, bad allergies or just want to make sure your house is as clean as possible, Gecko Floor Care can help. Service technicians take precautions that include wearing masks, gloves and sanitizing equipment after every job.

For more information, visit geckofloorcare.com or call Dennis Napoli at 924-7344.

Rae’s Accounting Can Explain Tax Changes

Rae’s Accounting in Apollo Beach has all the information you need to deal with the IRS filing, payment delays and tax credits due to coronavirus concerns. With a lot of misinformation out there, the staff at Rae’s Accounting is keeping up to date and can help with all tax questions from who needs to file when to who is eligible for tax credits and payments.

To learn more, contact Rae’s Accounting at 540-1040, email Robin@RaesAccounting.com or visit www.raesaccounting.com. Rae’s Accounting is located at 400 Frandorson Cir., Ste. 103 in Apollo Beach.

Little Greek Starts Home Delivery

Delicious Greek food is now just a click away. Residents can now order from Little Greek online at https://littlegreekfreshgrill.com/ or by calling 570-8162, but delivery will be offered in a limited area. Call to find out more.