The coronavirus has canceled concerts into May, but The Florida Orchestra is keeping the music going with TFO at Home, a robust online collection of musician performance videos, concert preview videos by Music Director Michael Francis, TFO rebroadcasts on WSMR.org, virtual learning tips and blog posts, all in one place: FloridaOrchestra.org/tfo-at-home/. You can easily find it linked off the FloridaOrchestra.org home page.

Since the coronavirus crisis began, TFO’s musicians have shared short performance videos straight from their homes to yours via Facebook, Instagram and Youtube. The orchestra’s 67 full-time professional musicians live, play and teach in Tampa Bay as an integral part of the community, and they are keeping the music going to provide comfort, joy and hope when we need it most.

TFO at Home collects all 20—and counting—videos into one place. New videos are posted every day.

The website makes it easy to find the weekly rebroadcasts of TFO concerts on WSMR.org, along with mini pre-concert conversation videos by Michael Francis. Live recordings of TFO concerts are airing for free at 7 p.m. every Thursday on WSMR 89.1 and 103.9 FM radio and streaming online at WSMR.org, thanks to TFO’s partnership with the station. Rebroadcasts are available on demand for 45 days after the airdate. All links and a schedule are available on TFO at Home.

The website provides links to a trove of virtual learning resources from TFO’s Teaching Artists, who normally would split their time between performing on stage with TFO and instructing in Pinellas classrooms. Strings teachers and students can get tips on practicing and technique, including scales, sight reading worksheets and other exercises.

The Florida Orchestra has canceled concerts to help fight the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in our community. Updates, including how to donate unused tickets back to TFO and other frequently asked questions, are available at FloridaOrchestra.org.