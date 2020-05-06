The 2020 High School Student Art Show, sponsored by GFWC Brandon Service League, took place in March at Center Place. Students from Plant City, Armwood, Bloomingdale and Strawberry Crest High Schools had hoped to gather at Center Place in Brandon for a reception. However, the current safer-at-home order unfortunately prevented this from happening.

This year’s judge was Meletha Everett, a local watercolor and acrylic artist and art instructor at Center Place.

Entries included two-dimensional, photography and 3D art. Awards were given for first, second and third place in each category. Awards were also given for two honorable mentions as well as Judge’s Choice. All prizes were funded by GFWC Brandon Service League. They have been doing this for three decades.

Bradlee Swanson, co-president of GFWC Brandon Service League, said, “As the sponsor of the Annual High School Art Show, we are happy to support these young artists and encourage them to continue developing their talents. Brandon Service League takes pride in continuing our community support even as we shelter in place during this difficult time.”

The first place winner in the two-dimensional category is Orya Evers from Plant City. Second place went to Isabel Baudrit from Bloomingdale. Third place went to Meghna Nandam from Strawberry Crest. The two honorable mentions went to Elvia Pascual Morales, also from Strawberry Crest, and Van Nuil from Plant City.

The Judge’s Choice Award went to Ryan Paul Martinez from Strawberry Crest for his diptych piece called ‘Focus.’

The first place winner in the photography category was Abby Patton from Bloomingdale for ‘Twilight Tree.’

Everett said, “Your composition draws your eye to the light and shadow of the tree is outstanding.”

Second place went to Serenity Adams from Strawberry Crest. Third place went to Evan Vongolachan from Plant City.

The first place winner in the 3D category was Jennifer Ibarra from Plant City for a clay piece called ‘Sun On The Horizon.’ Second place went to Julia Siever from Armwood. Third place went to Dominik Moren from Strawberry Crest.

For more information, please visit www.centerplacebrandon.org.