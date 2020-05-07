Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. this morning, May 7, 2020, in the past 24 hours.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Riverview, Ruskin, Wimauma, Apollo Beach, Seffner, Gibsonton and Lithia.

In the past 24 hours, Brandon and Sun City Center (two new cases each) had the highest increases of cases reported in the areas listed below, with Valrico and Dover each having one new case reported.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, May 6: 83 cases
Riverview, May 7: 83, NO NEW CASES

Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, May 6: 67 cases
Brandon, May 7: 69↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, May 6: 34 cases
Ruskin, May 7: 34, NO NEW CASES

Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, May 6: 29 cases
Wimauma, May 7: 29, NO NEW CASES

Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, May 6: 26 cases
Valrico, May 7: 27↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, May 6: 13 cases
Sun City Center, May 7: 15↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, May 6: 14 cases
Apollo Beach, May 7: 14, NO NEW CASES

Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, May 6: 15 cases
Seffner, May 7: 15, NO NEW CASES

Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, May 6: 6 cases
Gibsonton, May 7: 6, NO NEW CASES

Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, May 6: 8 cases
Lithia, May 7: 8, NO NEW CASES

Dover population: 3,380
Dover, May 6: 5 cases
Dover, May 7: 6↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
May 6: 301
May 7: 307

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
May 6: 1,280
May 7: 1,312

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
May 6: 37,020
May 7: 37,813

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
May 6: 33
May 7: 36

Total deaths of Florida residents:
May 6: 1,539
May 7: 1,600

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:
May 6: 26,798
May 7: 27,283

Awaiting testing:
May 6: 14
May 7: 13

Inconclusive tests:
May 6: 34
May 7: 35

Negative tests:
May 6: 25,433
May 7: 25,884

Positive tests:
May 6: 1,331
May 7: 1,364

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:
May 6: 480,654
May 7: 493,576

Awaiting testing:
May 6: 1,351
May 7: 1,499

Inconclusive tests:
May 6: 603
May 7: 626

Negative tests:
May 6: 442,049
May 7: 454,122

Positive tests:
May 6: 38,002
May 7: 38,828

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics

