Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. this morning, May 7, 2020, in the past 24 hours.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Riverview, Ruskin, Wimauma, Apollo Beach, Seffner, Gibsonton and Lithia.
In the past 24 hours, Brandon and Sun City Center (two new cases each) had the highest increases of cases reported in the areas listed below, with Valrico and Dover each having one new case reported.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, May 6: 83 cases
Riverview, May 7: 83, NO NEW CASES
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, May 6: 67 cases
Brandon, May 7: 69↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, May 6: 34 cases
Ruskin, May 7: 34, NO NEW CASES
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, May 6: 29 cases
Wimauma, May 7: 29, NO NEW CASES
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, May 6: 26 cases
Valrico, May 7: 27↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, May 6: 13 cases
Sun City Center, May 7: 15↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, May 6: 14 cases
Apollo Beach, May 7: 14, NO NEW CASES
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, May 6: 15 cases
Seffner, May 7: 15, NO NEW CASES
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, May 6: 6 cases
Gibsonton, May 7: 6, NO NEW CASES
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, May 6: 8 cases
Lithia, May 7: 8, NO NEW CASES
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, May 6: 5 cases
Dover, May 7: 6↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
May 6: 301
May 7: 307
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
May 6: 1,280
May 7: 1,312
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
May 6: 37,020
May 7: 37,813
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
May 6: 33
May 7: 36
Total deaths of Florida residents:
May 6: 1,539
May 7: 1,600
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
May 6: 26,798
May 7: 27,283
Awaiting testing:
May 6: 14
May 7: 13
Inconclusive tests:
May 6: 34
May 7: 35
Negative tests:
May 6: 25,433
May 7: 25,884
Positive tests:
May 6: 1,331
May 7: 1,364
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
May 6: 480,654
May 7: 493,576
Awaiting testing:
May 6: 1,351
May 7: 1,499
Inconclusive tests:
May 6: 603
May 7: 626
Negative tests:
May 6: 442,049
May 7: 454,122
Positive tests:
May 6: 38,002
May 7: 38,828
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics