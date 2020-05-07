Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. this morning, May 7, 2020, in the past 24 hours.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Riverview, Ruskin, Wimauma, Apollo Beach, Seffner, Gibsonton and Lithia.

In the past 24 hours, Brandon and Sun City Center (two new cases each) had the highest increases of cases reported in the areas listed below, with Valrico and Dover each having one new case reported.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, May 6: 83 cases

Riverview, May 7: 83, NO NEW CASES

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, May 6: 67 cases

Brandon, May 7: 69↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, May 6: 34 cases

Ruskin, May 7: 34, NO NEW CASES

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, May 6: 29 cases

Wimauma, May 7: 29, NO NEW CASES

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, May 6: 26 cases

Valrico, May 7: 27↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, May 6: 13 cases

Sun City Center, May 7: 15↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, May 6: 14 cases

Apollo Beach, May 7: 14, NO NEW CASES

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, May 6: 15 cases

Seffner, May 7: 15, NO NEW CASES

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, May 6: 6 cases

Gibsonton, May 7: 6, NO NEW CASES

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, May 6: 8 cases

Lithia, May 7: 8, NO NEW CASES

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, May 6: 5 cases

Dover, May 7: 6↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

May 6: 301

May 7: 307

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

May 6: 1,280

May 7: 1,312

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

May 6: 37,020

May 7: 37,813

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

May 6: 33

May 7: 36

Total deaths of Florida residents:

May 6: 1,539

May 7: 1,600

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

May 6: 26,798

May 7: 27,283

Awaiting testing:

May 6: 14

May 7: 13

Inconclusive tests:

May 6: 34

May 7: 35

Negative tests:

May 6: 25,433

May 7: 25,884

Positive tests:

May 6: 1,331

May 7: 1,364

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

May 6: 480,654

May 7: 493,576

Awaiting testing:

May 6: 1,351

May 7: 1,499

Inconclusive tests:

May 6: 603

May 7: 626

Negative tests:

May 6: 442,049

May 7: 454,122

Positive tests:

May 6: 38,002

May 7: 38,828

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics