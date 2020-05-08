Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. this morning, May 8, 2020, in the past 24 hours.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Brandon, Ruskin, Wimauma, Valrico, Sun City Center, Apollo Beach, Seffner, Gibsonton, Lithia and Dover.

In the past 24 hours, Riverview (one new case) had the highest increase of cases reported in the areas listed below.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, May 7: 83 cases
Riverview, May 8: 84↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, May 7: 69 cases
Brandon, May 8: 69, NO NEW CASES

Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, May 7: 34 cases
Ruskin, May 8: 34, NO NEW CASES

Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, May 7: 29 cases
Wimauma, May 8: 29, NO NEW CASES

Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, May 7: 27 cases
Valrico, May 8: 27, NO NEW CASES

Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, May 7: 15 cases
Sun City Center, May 8: 15, NO NEW CASES

Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, May 7: 14 cases
Apollo Beach, May 8: 14, NO NEW CASES

Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, May 7: 15 cases
Seffner, May 8: 15, NO NEW CASES

Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, May 7: 6 cases
Gibsonton, May 8: 6, NO NEW CASES

Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, May 7: 8 cases
Lithia, May 8: 8, NO NEW CASES

Dover population: 3,380
Dover, May 7: 6 cases
Dover, May 8: 6, NO NEW CASES

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
May 7: 307
May 8: 308

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
May 7: 1,312
May 8: 1,319

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
May 7: 37,813
May 8: 38,172

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
May 7: 36
May 8: 37

Total deaths of Florida residents:
May 7: 1,600
May 8: 1,669

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:
May 7: 27,283
May 8: 28,331

Awaiting testing:
May 7: 13
May 8: 13

Inconclusive tests:
May 7: 35
May 8: 38

Negative tests:
May 7: 25,884
May 8: 26,922

Positive tests:
May 7: 1,364
May 8: 1,371

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:
May 7: 493,576
May 8: 514,017

Awaiting testing:
May 7: 1,499
May 8: 1,433

Inconclusive tests:
May 7: 626
May 8: 676

Negative tests:
May 7: 454,122
May 8: 474,142

Positive tests:
May 7: 38,828
May 8: 39,199

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics

