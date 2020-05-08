Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. this morning, May 8, 2020, in the past 24 hours.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Brandon, Ruskin, Wimauma, Valrico, Sun City Center, Apollo Beach, Seffner, Gibsonton, Lithia and Dover.

In the past 24 hours, Riverview (one new case) had the highest increase of cases reported in the areas listed below.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, May 7: 83 cases

Riverview, May 8: 84↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, May 7: 69 cases

Brandon, May 8: 69, NO NEW CASES

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, May 7: 34 cases

Ruskin, May 8: 34, NO NEW CASES

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, May 7: 29 cases

Wimauma, May 8: 29, NO NEW CASES

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, May 7: 27 cases

Valrico, May 8: 27, NO NEW CASES

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, May 7: 15 cases

Sun City Center, May 8: 15, NO NEW CASES

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, May 7: 14 cases

Apollo Beach, May 8: 14, NO NEW CASES

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, May 7: 15 cases

Seffner, May 8: 15, NO NEW CASES

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, May 7: 6 cases

Gibsonton, May 8: 6, NO NEW CASES

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, May 7: 8 cases

Lithia, May 8: 8, NO NEW CASES

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, May 7: 6 cases

Dover, May 8: 6, NO NEW CASES

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

May 7: 307

May 8: 308

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

May 7: 1,312

May 8: 1,319

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

May 7: 37,813

May 8: 38,172

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

May 7: 36

May 8: 37

Total deaths of Florida residents:

May 7: 1,600

May 8: 1,669

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

May 7: 27,283

May 8: 28,331

Awaiting testing:

May 7: 13

May 8: 13

Inconclusive tests:

May 7: 35

May 8: 38

Negative tests:

May 7: 25,884

May 8: 26,922

Positive tests:

May 7: 1,364

May 8: 1,371

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

May 7: 493,576

May 8: 514,017

Awaiting testing:

May 7: 1,499

May 8: 1,433

Inconclusive tests:

May 7: 626

May 8: 676

Negative tests:

May 7: 454,122

May 8: 474,142

Positive tests:

May 7: 38,828

May 8: 39,199

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics