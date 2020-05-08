Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. this morning, May 8, 2020, in the past 24 hours.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Brandon, Ruskin, Wimauma, Valrico, Sun City Center, Apollo Beach, Seffner, Gibsonton, Lithia and Dover.
In the past 24 hours, Riverview (one new case) had the highest increase of cases reported in the areas listed below.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, May 7: 83 cases
Riverview, May 8: 84↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, May 7: 69 cases
Brandon, May 8: 69, NO NEW CASES
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, May 7: 34 cases
Ruskin, May 8: 34, NO NEW CASES
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, May 7: 29 cases
Wimauma, May 8: 29, NO NEW CASES
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, May 7: 27 cases
Valrico, May 8: 27, NO NEW CASES
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, May 7: 15 cases
Sun City Center, May 8: 15, NO NEW CASES
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, May 7: 14 cases
Apollo Beach, May 8: 14, NO NEW CASES
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, May 7: 15 cases
Seffner, May 8: 15, NO NEW CASES
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, May 7: 6 cases
Gibsonton, May 8: 6, NO NEW CASES
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, May 7: 8 cases
Lithia, May 8: 8, NO NEW CASES
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, May 7: 6 cases
Dover, May 8: 6, NO NEW CASES
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
May 7: 307
May 8: 308
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
May 7: 1,312
May 8: 1,319
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
May 7: 37,813
May 8: 38,172
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
May 7: 36
May 8: 37
Total deaths of Florida residents:
May 7: 1,600
May 8: 1,669
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
May 7: 27,283
May 8: 28,331
Awaiting testing:
May 7: 13
May 8: 13
Inconclusive tests:
May 7: 35
May 8: 38
Negative tests:
May 7: 25,884
May 8: 26,922
Positive tests:
May 7: 1,364
May 8: 1,371
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
May 7: 493,576
May 8: 514,017
Awaiting testing:
May 7: 1,499
May 8: 1,433
Inconclusive tests:
May 7: 626
May 8: 676
Negative tests:
May 7: 454,122
May 8: 474,142
Positive tests:
May 7: 38,828
May 8: 39,199
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics