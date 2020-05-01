Readers of my books often share with me personal concerns and prayer requests. It’s surprising how often they’re about forgiveness. I guess we’re all lousy at this forgiveness thing, but thankfully, it’s a skill that improves with practice.

I love the lesson on forgiveness Jesus imparted at the Last Supper. Take a moment and read John 13:115. Even with death looming, Jesus demonstrated firsthand how to humble oneself and forgive the unforgivable.

He washed filthy feet.

Yuck. Doesn’t sound very appealing, does it? Isn’t there a, well, nicer way?

Peter sure hoped so when he jerked his dirt-encrusted toes away and shouted at the Savior of the World, “Never shall You wash my feet!” (verse 8).

When Jesus replied, “If I do not wash you, you have no part with Me,” Peter overreacted with something like, “Well then strip me down to my skivvies and scrub me raw!” (My paraphrase of verse 9.)

Ya gotta love ol’ Pete—what a drama king!

But as well intentioned as he was, Peter wasn’t getting it. Jesus washed the feet of everyone present…even Judas, who led His lynch mob. Jesus was showing us that there’s no limit on humility.

No shelf life on forgiveness.

No restrictions on whom we serve.

As much as Jesus loved Peter, He knew His friend was about to stab Him in the back. Peter would run away and even deny their relationship. Yet Jeshua grabbed a towel, knelt down, and tenderly washed away the dirt.

Forgiveness.

“If I then, the Lord…washed your feet, you also ought to wash one another’s feet,” (John 13:14 NASB).

Prayer: Lord of the Towel, today I’d like to wash away the dirt and start afresh with ________, who hurt me deeply. Humble me. Strengthen me. And hand me a foot.