Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. this morning, May 4, 2020, since last Friday morning on May 1, 2020.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Ruskin, Sun City Center, Apollo Beach, Gibsonton and Dover.

Since Friday morning on May 1, Brandon (seven new cases) had the highest increase of confirmed cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having five new cases, Valrico having three new cases, Seffner and Lithia each having two new cases and Wimauma having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, May 1: 78 cases
Riverview, May 4: 83↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, May 1: 59 cases
Brandon, May 4: 66↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, May 1: 33 cases
Ruskin, May 4: 33, NO NEW CASES

Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, May 1: 28 cases
Wimauma, May 4: 29↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, May 1: 22 cases
Valrico, May 4: 25↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, May 1: 13 cases
Sun City Center, May 4: 13, NO NEW CASES

Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, May 1: 14 cases
Apollo Beach, May 4: 14, NO NEW CASES

Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, May 1: 13 cases
Seffner, May 4: 15↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, May 1: 6 cases
Gibsonton, May 4: 6, NO NEW CASES

Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, May 1: 6 cases
Lithia, May 4: 8↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380
Dover, May 1: 2 cases
Dover, May 4: 2, NO NEW CASES

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
May 1: 275
May 4: 295

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
May 1: 1,114
May 4: 1,250

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
May 1: 33,829
May 4: 35,969

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
May 1: 24
May 4: 29

Total deaths of Florida residents:
May 1: 1,314
May 4: 1,399

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:
May 1: 21,903
May 4: 24,837

Awaiting testing:
May 1: 17
May 4: 12

Inconclusive tests:
May 1: 31
May 4: 32

Negative tests:
May 1: 20,709
May 4: 23,505

Positive tests:
May 1: 1,163
May 4: 1,300

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:
May 1: 403,260
May 4: 444,814

Awaiting testing:
May 1: 1,207
May 4: 1,181

Inconclusive tests:
May 1: 561
May 4: 544

Negative tests:
May 1: 367,971
May 4: 407,373

Positive tests:
May 1: 34,728
May 4: 36,897

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics

