Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. this morning, May 4, 2020, since last Friday morning on May 1, 2020.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Ruskin, Sun City Center, Apollo Beach, Gibsonton and Dover.

Since Friday morning on May 1, Brandon (seven new cases) had the highest increase of confirmed cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having five new cases, Valrico having three new cases, Seffner and Lithia each having two new cases and Wimauma having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, May 1: 78 cases

Riverview, May 4: 83↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, May 1: 59 cases

Brandon, May 4: 66↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, May 1: 33 cases

Ruskin, May 4: 33, NO NEW CASES

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, May 1: 28 cases

Wimauma, May 4: 29↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, May 1: 22 cases

Valrico, May 4: 25↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, May 1: 13 cases

Sun City Center, May 4: 13, NO NEW CASES

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, May 1: 14 cases

Apollo Beach, May 4: 14, NO NEW CASES

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, May 1: 13 cases

Seffner, May 4: 15↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, May 1: 6 cases

Gibsonton, May 4: 6, NO NEW CASES

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, May 1: 6 cases

Lithia, May 4: 8↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, May 1: 2 cases

Dover, May 4: 2, NO NEW CASES

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

May 1: 275

May 4: 295

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

May 1: 1,114

May 4: 1,250

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

May 1: 33,829

May 4: 35,969

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

May 1: 24

May 4: 29

Total deaths of Florida residents:

May 1: 1,314

May 4: 1,399

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

May 1: 21,903

May 4: 24,837

Awaiting testing:

May 1: 17

May 4: 12

Inconclusive tests:

May 1: 31

May 4: 32

Negative tests:

May 1: 20,709

May 4: 23,505

Positive tests:

May 1: 1,163

May 4: 1,300

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

May 1: 403,260

May 4: 444,814

Awaiting testing:

May 1: 1,207

May 4: 1,181

Inconclusive tests:

May 1: 561

May 4: 544

Negative tests:

May 1: 367,971

May 4: 407,373

Positive tests:

May 1: 34,728

May 4: 36,897

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics