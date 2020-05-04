Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. this morning, May 4, 2020, since last Friday morning on May 1, 2020.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Ruskin, Sun City Center, Apollo Beach, Gibsonton and Dover.
Since Friday morning on May 1, Brandon (seven new cases) had the highest increase of confirmed cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having five new cases, Valrico having three new cases, Seffner and Lithia each having two new cases and Wimauma having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, May 1: 78 cases
Riverview, May 4: 83↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, May 1: 59 cases
Brandon, May 4: 66↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, May 1: 33 cases
Ruskin, May 4: 33, NO NEW CASES
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, May 1: 28 cases
Wimauma, May 4: 29↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, May 1: 22 cases
Valrico, May 4: 25↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, May 1: 13 cases
Sun City Center, May 4: 13, NO NEW CASES
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, May 1: 14 cases
Apollo Beach, May 4: 14, NO NEW CASES
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, May 1: 13 cases
Seffner, May 4: 15↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, May 1: 6 cases
Gibsonton, May 4: 6, NO NEW CASES
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, May 1: 6 cases
Lithia, May 4: 8↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, May 1: 2 cases
Dover, May 4: 2, NO NEW CASES
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
May 1: 275
May 4: 295
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
May 1: 1,114
May 4: 1,250
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
May 1: 33,829
May 4: 35,969
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
May 1: 24
May 4: 29
Total deaths of Florida residents:
May 1: 1,314
May 4: 1,399
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
May 1: 21,903
May 4: 24,837
Awaiting testing:
May 1: 17
May 4: 12
Inconclusive tests:
May 1: 31
May 4: 32
Negative tests:
May 1: 20,709
May 4: 23,505
Positive tests:
May 1: 1,163
May 4: 1,300
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
May 1: 403,260
May 4: 444,814
Awaiting testing:
May 1: 1,207
May 4: 1,181
Inconclusive tests:
May 1: 561
May 4: 544
Negative tests:
May 1: 367,971
May 4: 407,373
Positive tests:
May 1: 34,728
May 4: 36,897
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics