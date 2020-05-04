When I was a child, my mother would make certain meals from scratch. My favorite was chicken and dumplings. We would spend the afternoon gathering the ingredients, going over the recipe and she would let me roll out the dough for the dumplings. Fast forward 25 years later, I was lucky to get through the McDonald’s drive-thru with two happy meals for my own children. I was certainly not rolling out homemade dough with my kids.

As we enter into the month of May and celebrate Mother’s Day, it’s time to remember that there is no ‘one size fits all’ recipe for being a good mom. As mothers, we may wrestle with guilt about how we have somehow failed, and with the recent ‘safer-at-home’ initiative, many moms may feel overwhelmed with working, finance changes, online schooling and a lack of social interactions. Thankfully, God allows us to rewrite our mothering recipes each day.

III John, verses 1:4 tells us, “I have no greater joy than to hear that my children are walking in the truth.” Have a blessed Mother’s Day.



