By Pastor Jomo Cousins, PhD

1 Peter 5:7, Amplified Bible (AMP)

“…casting all your cares [all your anxieties, all your worries, and all your concerns, once and for all] on Him, for He cares about you [with deepest affection, and watches over you very carefully].”

This passage is one of my favorite passages in the Bible for it seems to capture my prayer life the best. God has allowed me to go through some very difficult seasons, and if I didn’t master this Scripture, I believe I would have lost my mind. We often try to carry our burdens and the burdens of others at the same time, which is impossible. So, we end up overloading our circuits and we eventually short circuit.

You will notice in this verse it says, “all your anxieties, all your worries, and all your concerns.” With all these things being on God, you shouldn’t be carrying anything. We must always remember, if it’s in our life, we can handle it with Him. I have learned in trying to be a good husband, a good father and a good pastor that I fail to make everyone happy at the same time. So, I have learned to cast my cares upon the Lord. We have choices that we have to make on a daily basis; we can carry our burdens or cast our burdens. I choose to cast them.

So, how do you cast them? A person comes to me with a challenge and I say, “I will take it to the Lord in prayer.” And that’s what I do; “Hey God, did you hear that, I give it to you now and I trust that you will come through based on your will in Jesus’ name.”

And I keep it moving.Today, in these uncertain times, cast your cares upon the Lord, for He does care for you. Pray to God. Your best marriage comes after prayer becomes a normal practice.

Except from: Prayer Life: The Conversation, Page 296.