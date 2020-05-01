At Hope Children’s Home, faith is exercised every day as the group of staff, volunteers and children pray for their needs and then stand back and watch God’s hand work miracles. One of its most recent miracles was a $10,000 donation by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Executive Director Dr. Mike Higgins said donations are important because they don’t accept any state or federal funds.

“It’s only through the generosity of the community that we are able to undertake this enormous yet greatly needed responsibility,” he said.

When The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Brandon stake president, Robert Howell, was tasked with finding an organization negatively affected by COVID-19 that could benefit from the donation, inspiration led him to Hope Children’s Home, which had seen a decline in donations due to a faltering economy and Florida’s social distancing guidelines.

“Our church was thrilled to discover Hope Children’s Home and to make a contribution to help support its mission,” said Howell. “The help they provide to the children they serve will change their lives for the better and improve our society as well.”

Hope Children’s Home is nestled on 55 wooded acres in Northwest Tampa, tucked away from the busy streets of the city. It was founded in 1968 and has rescued nearly 5,000 children from situations of abuse, abandonment and neglect and provides them with a stable, loving, Christ-centered environment.

While the check was an answer to prayer, Hope Children’s Home regularly needs donations to help it achieve its mission. Immediate needs, which are listed on its website, include eggs, butter, cheese, 4T/5T pull-ups, baby wipes, disposable cups and toilet paper. Donations can be mailed or dropped off at 11415 Hope International Dr. in Tampa. Drop off hours are Tuesday to Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

“The rewards of our labor are the thousands of young people who are now productive adults raising their own children in the nurture and admonition of the Lord,” said Higgins.

For more information, visit www.hopechildrenshome.org or call 961-1214.