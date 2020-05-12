Phoenix House Moves Outpatient To Zoom

In order to continue to provide high quality service to its patients, Phoenix House fully transitioned its Outpatient program to Zoom for telehealth; every group and clinical assessment offered prior to COVID-19 is now being offered virtually.

Phoenix House Florida strongly believes that nothing should get in the way of a person seeking substance use treatment. Too often, addiction sufferers forgo potentially life-saving treatment thinking that it’s outside of their grasp.

Residents are encouraged to reach out today to find help. Call 881-1000, option 1. Financial assistance programs are available.

Dog Gone Holistic Brings Items To Your Car

Animal lovers can now shop without worrying about social distancing at Dog Gone Holistic’s two local stories. The stores are offering online ordering, and a representative will bring the orders to the customers’ cars.

Orders take about 60 minutes to assemble and customers are asked to call when they arrive at the location. Shop online at doggoneholistic.biz or doggoneholistic.shop.

The Lithia store is open from 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Saturday, and can be reached at 651-0842. The Riverview store is open every day from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and can be reached at 374-4743.

Full Grown Girl Offers Plants And More

After recently moving to a new location in the Winthrop Town Center, Full Grown Girl, which offers home decor, plants and gift items, had to quickly adapt when the pandemic hit.

Owner Cynthia Atkins began letting customers shop online and offers Purple Bench Pickup, which allows for no-contact shopping. Hot purchases have been house plants, which are popular as gifts and to help freshen up air the home, and succulents.

To see all the items and make purchases, go to FullGrownGirl.com or follow the store on Instagram @fullgrowngirl and Facebook at Full Grown Girl. To reach the store, 629-1124.

Grade A Spanish Tutors Goes Virtual

Looking for some help with learning Spanish while school is virtual? The employees of Grade A Spanish Tutors can lend a hand.

The new business is offering virtual classes for children and adults struggling to learn the language. According to Owner Kevin Kemp, a Lithia resident, the business’ tutor has more than 40 years of teaching and tutoring experience.

To learn more, call 763-5435 or visit www.GradeASpanishTutors.com.

Canine Cabana Offers Essential Workers Discount

Canine Cabana’s mission is to provide a safe, active and healthy recreational environment that meets canine physical and behavioral needs while improving the quality of life for both dogs and the owners who love them.

Although the dog daycare, lodging and private training location in Riverview remains open for all, it is offering 20 percent off on services for any essential business workers, including nurses, first responders, pharmacists, grocery workers, childcare workers, delivery workers and postal workers.

Call 672-9663 today.

Local Mathnasium Locations Offer Mathnasium@home

For parents with children at home, Mathnasium’s new service, Mathnasium@home, allows students to continue the same face-to-face Mathnasium instruction from anywhere with an internet connection.

Mathnasium@home was developed over three years for customers who had difficulty bringing their children into centers, and thousands of students have found it to be as effective as in-center learning. Current concerns about public health have prompted the business to make it available to customers now.

There are three local Mathnasium locations. Mathnasium of Riverview is located at 11446 US Hwy. 301 and can be reached at 844-684-3265, Mathnasium of West Brandon is at 10268 Causeway Blvd. and can be reached at 333-6676 and Mathnasium of Brandon is located at 1048 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico and can be reached at 655-MATH (6284).

For more information, visit www.mathnasium.com.

Summerfield Crossings Golf Club Hosts Food Trucks

In response to everyone being at home, Summerfield Crossings Golf Club thought it would be easier and safer to bring the food to residents.

Every Friday from 4:30-8:30 p.m., the club will have two food trucks plus a bar to order from. All orders must be placed ahead online, including drinks.

No orders will be taken at the trucks. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines to ensure everyone is safety. Residents are asked to wait in their cars until they receive a message saying that the order is complete.

Visit Summerfield Crossings’ Facebook page for weekly trucks and more information.

Little Greek Starts Home Delivery

Delicious Greek food is now just a click away. Residents can now order from Little Greek online at https://littlegreekfreshgrill.com/ or by calling 570-8162, but delivery will be offered in a limited area. Call to find out more.

Motion Chirotherapy Adds Telehealth

The team at Motion Chirotherapy in Lithia is now offering consolations via video. Through these appointments, Dr. Robert Lutz, chiropractic physician, is able to assess, come up with a proper treatment plan and tell patients how to move correctly to decrease symptoms.

The team is using telehealth for both new and existing patients who are practicing social distancing and do not want to come into the office. The appointment is done through Doxy.me, which is similar to Zoom but is HIPAA compliant.

Appointments can be made at www.motionchirotherapy.com or by calling 793-7791. Motion Chirotherapy is located in Lithia at 16765 Fishhawk Blvd. in the Winn Dixie Plaza.

Music Showcase Offers Virtual Lessons And Curbside Pickup

Music Showcase of Brandon is open and offers repair work and sales of strings, music, reeds, equipment and more with curbside pickup.

Private lessons and classes are offered virtually.

To learn more, call 685-5998 or visit www.musicshowcaseonline.com. The store is located at 402 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon.

Therapist Offers Speech Therapy Online

Julie Samec Kogut, MA, CCC-SLP, speech-language pathologist and director/owner at Tampa Bay Speech, Language & Reading Clinic, is working online with patients for articulation, language, reading and writing.

“We have also had many reach out interested due to the increased demands on parents with homeschooling,” she said. “The families have really been liking it, and with this situation it has enabled us to continue to see our clients and avoid regression.”

Tampa Bay Speech, Language & Reading Clinic is located at 16132 Churchview Dr., Ste. 205 in Lithia. For more information, call 368-2485 or visit www.tampabayspeech.com.

Walker Hill Designs Launches eDesign Service

The team at Walker Hill Designs is excited to announce its new eDesign service to help clients virtually. Visit www.walkerhilldesigns.com or follow the business on Facebook and Instagram to learn more.

Comprehensive Center Offers Teledermatology

In an effort to continue caring for patients during the coronavirus pandemic, the Comprehensive Center for Dermatology recently launched a teledermatology platform so that patients can get medical advice from the comfort of their own homes.

The office, led by board-certified Dermatologist Dr. Jennifer Conde, will remain open to assist with urgent or emergent dermatological needs.

To learn more, call 530-6511 or visit www.ccdermatology.com. The Comprehensive Center for Dermatology is located at 5607 Skytop Dr. in Lithia.

Sage Cleaners Offers On-Demand Dry Cleaning & Laundry Service

Sage Cleaners, Eastern Hillsborough’s largest dry cleaning and laundry business with 12 locations from Seffner to Apollo Beach, is now the area’s first on-demand dry cleaning and laundry service.

Customers can download Sage’s app and select a pickup and delivery day. Representatives will come by and pick up and return items in as little as 48 hours.

“We are waiving all fees associated with the service through at least April 30 to encourage anyone with interest in social distancing and minimizing the COVID-19 spread to give us a try,” said Owner and CEO Cohen Wills. “We will pick it up on your porch and leave it hanging on a clothes hanger on your door on delivery so that you won’t have to interact with our drivers at all if you prefer to practice social distancing.”

Wills also stated that it is an important time to use dry cleaning as home laundering may not reach temperatures high enough to cause the virus to become inactive.

“The CDC says that, similar to SARS, coronavirus can become inactive at temperatures between 138 and 150 degrees,” he explained. “The average household dryer will only reach 135 and most water heaters in a home are set around 120 degrees, so the virus could potentially remain on your clothes even after cleaning. We at Sage Cleaners have equipment that far exceeds those numbers in our pressing and cleaning process that eliminates any lingering viruses that could remain in your clothes. Our unique, eco-friendly cleaning process also has the highest flash point of any dry cleaning method, eliminating more bacteria and viruses than any other process.”

Visit www.sagecleaners.com to learn more.

Big Frog Will Bring Custom Shirts To You

Big Frog Valrico, your one-stop shop for custom T-shirt designs and production, is working with customers to fit their needs at this time. Orders can be placed online and can be delivered or picked up on the curbside at the store.

For more information, call 684-2873, email valrico@bigfrog.com or visit www.bigfrog.com.

Rolling Pin Suspends Classes, Offers Gift Cards And Curbside Delivery

For the health and safety of customers and employees, the Rolling Pin Cooking Emporium recently suspended cooking classes and events.

However, for as long as possible, the retail store will remain open and orders can be placed over the phone and will be brought to the curbside.

Gift certificates for the store and for future classes can be purchased at www.rollingpinonline.com.

To learn more, call 653-2418 or email dwest@rollingpinonline.com.

No-Cost HR Advice

My HR Advisor invites small business owners impacted by the coronavirus to reach out to speak with an HR advisor at no cost. HR advisors are able to assist with answering general HR-related questions or help point you in the right direction. It is here to help.

Sign up for a basic free member account at www.myhradvisor.com to get started or submit a contact request form. My HR Advisor will get back to you to assist in any way it can. Stay safe.

Hypnotic Engagements Reduces Stress

Hypnotic Engagements wants to help residents reduce stress by engaging their minds.

The company is offering a free session for anyone with the coronavirus. Hypnosis is offered for people dealing with cancer, pain, dementia, migraines and more.

To learn more, call Daniel at 248-941-4246 or visit www.HypnoticEngagements.com.

Gecko Floor Care

If you have asthma, bad allergies or just want to make sure your house is as clean as possible, Gecko Floor Care can help.

Service technicians take precautions that include wearing masks, gloves and sanitizing equipment after every job.

For more information, visit geckofloorcare.com or call Dennis Napoli at 924-7344.

Rae’s Accounting Can Explain Tax Changes

Rae’s Accounting in Apollo Beach has all the information you need to deal with the IRS filing, payment delays and tax credits due to coronavirus concerns. With a lot of misinformation out there, the staff at Rae’s Accounting is keeping up to date and can help with all tax questions from who needs to file when to who is eligible for tax credits and payments.

To learn more, contact Rae’s Accounting at 540-1040, email Robin@RaesAccounting.com or visit www.raesaccounting.com. Rae’s Accounting is located at 400 Frandorson Cir., Ste. 103 in Apollo Beach.