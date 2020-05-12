Compiled by Jenny Bennett

School District Opens Second Choice Window

Students in Hillsborough County are now able to apply to an array of magnet schools and Choice Attractor Programs with specialized themes and new, innovative programs as the district’s second Choice Application window opens. The original April window was cancelled due to school closures.

The second Choice Application window opened on May 8 and will remain open through Friday, May 17 at 11:59 p.m. Families can fill out an online application for a potential offer to the school of their choice at hillsboroughschools.org/choice.

Magnet School and Choice Attractor Program themes include everything from medical and environmental sciences to IB and Cambridge/AICE programs. These innovative programs give families multiple options outside of their zoned school to find the specialized theme that best fits their child’s interests. Students from any area can attend any of the schools, as it is not geographically specific.

Some of the programs include:

Elementary school:

Lomax Elementary Magnet: Lomax is a gifted and talent development academy with activities such as LEGO® and VEX Robotics, along with enrichment classes like World Drumming, Violin and Little Kids Rock band.

Riverwalk STEM Academy at Just Elementary: Students are immersed in a science, technology, engineering and math curriculum with exciting options like EV3 Robotics and coding, along with family STEM nights.

Middle school:

South Tampa Academy at Monroe Magnet: Incoming sixth grade students will be the first class to take part in one of the district’s newest IB programs. South Tampa Academy is an IB candidate school that aims to develop active and internationally-minded learners.

Dowdell Middle Magnet: Students focus on an environmental studies curriculum with outdoor learning centers along with hydroponics and aquaponics labs.

Greco Middle Magnet: Also one of the newest IB programs in the district, Greco is an IB candidate school that also houses a STEM academy with academically rigorous courses and high school credit options.

High school:

Jefferson High: Jefferson is home to several magnet academies to fit a number of student interests. They include a business and finance leadership academy, culinary arts, maritime, law and criminal justice leadership academies.

Freedom High: Students can participate in New Tampa Digital Academy, where they can prepare for careers in web design, game design and 3D animation.

Chamberlain High: Chamberlain is introducing a new 3DE program, which partners students with the local business community. Students are provided relevant case studies geared toward entrepreneurial thinking and authentic workplace experiences.

After applying for one of dozens of options, families will be notified between Friday, May 29 and Monday, June 8 via email to view potential offers. There is limited space in these programs, but more is still available.

To learn more about all options provided by Hillsborough Schools, visit hillsboroughschools.org/choice.

Hillsborough Community College Announces Student Emergency Fund

As a reaction to the challenges students are facing through these unprecedented times, the Hillsborough Community College Foundation established the HawkStrong Student Emergency Fund. These funds will be provided to currently enrolled students to cover costs of housing, food, childcare and other immediate financial needs that could keep them from completing the semester.

Many HCC students are already fighting to stay in school because of the economic disadvantage brought on by this pandemic; with assistance from the community, the college can make sure it doesn’t lose the fight.

To find out more or to make a donation, visit www.hccfoundation.com/hawkstrong/.

South Bay Genealogical Society May Meeting Cancelled

The South Bay Genealogical Society (SGBS) normally meets at the United Methodist Church in the Life Enrichment Center on 1210 Del Webb Blvd. W. in Sun City Center on the third Tuesday of the month. Due to the coronavirus, however, it has been decided by the SBGS Board of Directors that the May general membership meeting will be cancelled.

The next scheduled SBGS meeting will be in September.

GFWC Brandon Service League Extends Deadline For Scholarship Applications

The GFWC Brandon Service League has extended the deadline to apply for its scholarship opportunities until Monday, June 1.

The GFWC Brandon Service League offers two $1,000 scholarships to high school seniors who wish to pursue a degree in the arts or education. The GFWC Brandon Service League also offers a $1,000 for women who are post-high school age but are returning to school to get training for a new career.

Please visit gfwcbrandonserviceleague.org for rules and to download the application. Send the completed application to Judy Darsey, 12750 Balm Boyette Rd., Riverview, FL 33579.

Special Needs Family Relief

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected everyone’s lives, especially those of families that have children and young adults with autism. Part of Experienced Autism Alliance’s mission is to assist families, this is why it has created the Special Need Family Relief Program. Its goal is to help provide relief during this time of need.

Donations can be dropped at Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on 10463 Gibsonton Dr. in Riverview between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m.

If you or someone you know is in need of assistance, please contact Experienced Autism Alliance at www.eaall.org.