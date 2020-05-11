Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. this morning, May 11, 2020, since last Friday morning on May 8, 2020.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Ruskin, Wimauma, Apollo Beach, Gibsonton and Lithia.
Since Friday morning on May 8, Riverview (three new cases) had the highest increase of reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon and Valrico having two new cases each and Sun City Center, Seffner and Dover each having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, May 8: 84 cases
Riverview, May 11: 87↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, May 8: 69 cases
Brandon, May 11: 71↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, May 8: 34 cases
Ruskin, May 11: 34, NO NEW CASES
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, May 8: 29 cases
Wimauma, May 11: 29, NO NEW CASES
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, May 8: 27 cases
Valrico, May 11: 29↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, May 8: 15 cases
Sun City Center, May 11: 16↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, May 8: 14 cases
Apollo Beach, May 11: 14, NO NEW CASES
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, May 8: 15 cases
Seffner, May 11: 16↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, May 8: 6 cases
Gibsonton, May 11: 6, NO NEW CASES
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, May 8: 8 cases
Lithia, May 11: 8, NO NEW CASES
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, May 8: 6 cases
Dover, May 11: 7↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
May 8: 308
May 11: 318
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
May 8: 1,319
May 11: 1,396
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
May 8: 38,172
May 11: 39,888
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
May 8: 37
May 11: 38
Total deaths of Florida residents:
May 8: 1,669
May 11: 1,735
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
May 8: 28,331
May 11: 31,767
Awaiting testing:
May 8: 13
May 11: 19
Inconclusive tests:
May 8: 38
May 11: 39
Negative tests:
May 8: 26,922
May 11: 30,280
Positive tests:
May 8: 1,371
May 11: 1,448
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
May 8: 514,017
May 11: 561,741
Awaiting testing:
May 8: 1,433
May 11: 1,080
Inconclusive tests:
May 8: 676
May 11: 684
Negative tests:
May 8: 474,142
May 11: 520,075
Positive tests:
May 8: 39,199
May 11: 40,982
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics