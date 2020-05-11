Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. this morning, May 11, 2020, since last Friday morning on May 8, 2020.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Ruskin, Wimauma, Apollo Beach, Gibsonton and Lithia.

Since Friday morning on May 8, Riverview (three new cases) had the highest increase of reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon and Valrico having two new cases each and Sun City Center, Seffner and Dover each having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, May 8: 84 cases

Riverview, May 11: 87↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, May 8: 69 cases

Brandon, May 11: 71↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, May 8: 34 cases

Ruskin, May 11: 34, NO NEW CASES

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, May 8: 29 cases

Wimauma, May 11: 29, NO NEW CASES

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, May 8: 27 cases

Valrico, May 11: 29↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, May 8: 15 cases

Sun City Center, May 11: 16↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, May 8: 14 cases

Apollo Beach, May 11: 14, NO NEW CASES

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, May 8: 15 cases

Seffner, May 11: 16↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, May 8: 6 cases

Gibsonton, May 11: 6, NO NEW CASES

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, May 8: 8 cases

Lithia, May 11: 8, NO NEW CASES

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, May 8: 6 cases

Dover, May 11: 7↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

May 8: 308

May 11: 318

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

May 8: 1,319

May 11: 1,396

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

May 8: 38,172

May 11: 39,888

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

May 8: 37

May 11: 38

Total deaths of Florida residents:

May 8: 1,669

May 11: 1,735

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

May 8: 28,331

May 11: 31,767

Awaiting testing:

May 8: 13

May 11: 19

Inconclusive tests:

May 8: 38

May 11: 39

Negative tests:

May 8: 26,922

May 11: 30,280

Positive tests:

May 8: 1,371

May 11: 1,448

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

May 8: 514,017

May 11: 561,741

Awaiting testing:

May 8: 1,433

May 11: 1,080

Inconclusive tests:

May 8: 676

May 11: 684

Negative tests:

May 8: 474,142

May 11: 520,075

Positive tests:

May 8: 39,199

May 11: 40,982

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics