Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. this morning, May 18, 2020, since last Friday morning on May 15, 2020.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Gibsonton, Lithia and Dover.
Since Friday morning on May 15, Brandon (nine new cases) had the highest increase of reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview, Ruskin and Valrico each having three new cases; Sun City Center having two new cases; and Wimauma, Apollo Beach and Seffner each having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, May 15: 90 cases
Riverview, May 18: 93↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, May 15: 79 cases
Brandon, May 18: 88↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, May 15: 35 cases
Ruskin, May 18: 38↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, May 15: 30 cases
Wimauma, May 18: 31↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, May 15: 33 cases
Valrico, May 18: 36↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, May 15: 16 cases
Sun City Center, May 18: 18↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, May 15: 17 cases
Apollo Beach, May 18: 18↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, May 15: 18 cases
Seffner, May 18: 19↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, May 15: 6 cases
Gibsonton, May 18: 6, NO NEW CASES
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, May 15: 8 cases
Lithia, May 18: 8, NO NEW CASES
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, May 15: 10 cases
Dover, May 18: 10, NO NEW CASES
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
May 15: 343
May 18: 366
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
May 15: 1,512
May 18: 1,598
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
May 15: 42,940
May 18: 45,208
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
May 15: 47
May 18: 55
Total deaths of Florida residents:
May 15: 1,917
May 18: 1,997
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
May 15: 35,681
May 18: 38,799
Awaiting testing:
May 15: 20
May 18: 23
Inconclusive tests:
May 15: 44
May 18: 71
Negative tests:
May 15: 34,069
May 18: 37,075
Positive tests:
May 14: 1,530
May 15: 1,568
May 18: 1,653
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
May 15: 629,895
May 18: 677,710
Awaiting testing:
May 15: 1,409
May 18: 1,346
Inconclusive tests:
May 15: 747
May 18: 1,298
Negative tests:
May 15: 585,010
May 18: 629,970
Positive tests:
May 15: 44,138
May 18: 46,442
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics