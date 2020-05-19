Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. this morning, May 18, 2020, since last Friday morning on May 15, 2020.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Gibsonton, Lithia and Dover.

Since Friday morning on May 15, Brandon (nine new cases) had the highest increase of reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview, Ruskin and Valrico each having three new cases; Sun City Center having two new cases; and Wimauma, Apollo Beach and Seffner each having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, May 15: 90 cases

Riverview, May 18: 93↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, May 15: 79 cases

Brandon, May 18: 88↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, May 15: 35 cases

Ruskin, May 18: 38↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, May 15: 30 cases

Wimauma, May 18: 31↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, May 15: 33 cases

Valrico, May 18: 36↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, May 15: 16 cases

Sun City Center, May 18: 18↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, May 15: 17 cases

Apollo Beach, May 18: 18↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, May 15: 18 cases

Seffner, May 18: 19↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, May 15: 6 cases

Gibsonton, May 18: 6, NO NEW CASES

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, May 15: 8 cases

Lithia, May 18: 8, NO NEW CASES

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, May 15: 10 cases

Dover, May 18: 10, NO NEW CASES

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

May 15: 343

May 18: 366

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

May 15: 1,512

May 18: 1,598

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

May 15: 42,940

May 18: 45,208

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

May 15: 47

May 18: 55

Total deaths of Florida residents:

May 15: 1,917

May 18: 1,997

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

May 15: 35,681

May 18: 38,799

Awaiting testing:

May 15: 20

May 18: 23

Inconclusive tests:

May 15: 44

May 18: 71

Negative tests:

May 15: 34,069

May 18: 37,075

Positive tests:

May 14: 1,530

May 15: 1,568

May 18: 1,653

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

May 15: 629,895

May 18: 677,710

Awaiting testing:

May 15: 1,409

May 18: 1,346

Inconclusive tests:

May 15: 747

May 18: 1,298

Negative tests:

May 15: 585,010

May 18: 629,970

Positive tests:

May 15: 44,138

May 18: 46,442

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics