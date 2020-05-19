On this episode of Osprey Observer TV, we have two brothers raising the bar among high school students and siblings everywhere. Twin brothers Ben and Nick Sherwin will be graduating as the Valedictorian and Salutatorian with the Strawberry Crest HS Class of 2020. As if that wasn’t enough, Ben will be graduating with an 8.51 GPA and Nick with an 8.50 GPA as they make their way to the University of Florida in the fall. We get them to break down how they did it and where their future is headed.

Our second interview features Ryan Henning, owner and animal care specialist at Camel Kingdom and America’s Show Camels. Camel Kingdom has been set up at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds as a drive-through camel exhibit and the response form the community has been so great he’s extending the show through the end of May. He also announced the development of a drive-in circus featuring more animals and a water-based show. Learn more at http://americasshowcamels.com/