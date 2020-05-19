Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. this morning, May 19, 2020, in the past 24 hours.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Riverview, Brandon, Ruskin, Wimauma, Valrico, Sun City Center, Apollo Beach, Seffner, Gibsonton, Lithia and Dover.

In the past 24 hours, no new cases have been reported in the areas listed below.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, May 18: 93 cases

Riverview, May 19: 93, NO NEW CASES

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, May 18: 88 cases

Brandon, May 19: 88, NO NEW CASES

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, May 18: 38 cases

Ruskin, May 19: 38, NO NEW CASES

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, May 18: 31 cases

Wimauma, May 19: 31, NO NEW CASES

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, May 18: 36 cases

Valrico, May 19: 36, NO NEW CASES

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, May 18 18 cases

Sun City Center, May 19: 18, NO NEW CASES

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, May 18: 18 cases

Apollo Beach, May 19: 18, NO NEW CASES

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, May 18: 19 cases

Seffner, May 19: 19, NO NEW CASES

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, May 18: 6 cases

Gibsonton, May 19: 6, NO NEW CASES

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, May 18: 8 cases

Lithia, May 19: 8, NO NEW CASES

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, May 18: 10 cases

Dover, May 19: 10, NO NEW CASES

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

May 18: 366

May 19: 366

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

May 18: 1,598

May 19: 1,613

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

May 18: 45,208

May 19: 45,684

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

May 18: 55

May 19: 60

Total deaths of Florida residents:

May 18: 1,997

May 19: 2,052

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

May 18: 38,799

May 19: 40,736

Awaiting testing:

May 18: 23

May 19: 23

Inconclusive tests:

May 18: 71

May 19: 72

Negative tests:

May 18: 37,075

May 19: 38,994

Positive tests:

May 18: 1,653

May 19: 1,670

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

May 18: 677,710

May 19: 717,162

Awaiting testing:

May 18: 1,346

May 19: 1,369

Inconclusive tests:

May 18: 1,298

May 19: 1,307

Negative tests:

May 18: 629,970

May 19: 668,911

Positive tests:

May 18: 46,442

May 19: 46,944

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics