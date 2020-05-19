Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. this morning, May 19, 2020, in the past 24 hours.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Riverview, Brandon, Ruskin, Wimauma, Valrico, Sun City Center, Apollo Beach, Seffner, Gibsonton, Lithia and Dover.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, May 18: 93 cases
Riverview, May 19: 93, NO NEW CASES
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, May 18: 88 cases
Brandon, May 19: 88, NO NEW CASES
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, May 18: 38 cases
Ruskin, May 19: 38, NO NEW CASES
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, May 18: 31 cases
Wimauma, May 19: 31, NO NEW CASES
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, May 18: 36 cases
Valrico, May 19: 36, NO NEW CASES
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, May 18 18 cases
Sun City Center, May 19: 18, NO NEW CASES
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, May 18: 18 cases
Apollo Beach, May 19: 18, NO NEW CASES
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, May 18: 19 cases
Seffner, May 19: 19, NO NEW CASES
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, May 18: 6 cases
Gibsonton, May 19: 6, NO NEW CASES
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, May 18: 8 cases
Lithia, May 19: 8, NO NEW CASES
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, May 18: 10 cases
Dover, May 19: 10, NO NEW CASES
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
May 18: 366
May 19: 366
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
May 18: 1,598
May 19: 1,613
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
May 18: 45,208
May 19: 45,684
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
May 18: 55
May 19: 60
Total deaths of Florida residents:
May 18: 1,997
May 19: 2,052
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
May 18: 38,799
May 19: 40,736
Awaiting testing:
May 18: 23
May 19: 23
Inconclusive tests:
May 18: 71
May 19: 72
Negative tests:
May 18: 37,075
May 19: 38,994
Positive tests:
May 18: 1,653
May 19: 1,670
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
May 18: 677,710
May 19: 717,162
Awaiting testing:
May 18: 1,346
May 19: 1,369
Inconclusive tests:
May 18: 1,298
May 19: 1,307
Negative tests:
May 18: 629,970
May 19: 668,911
Positive tests:
May 18: 46,442
May 19: 46,944
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics