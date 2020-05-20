Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. this morning, May 20, 2020, in the past 24 hours.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Ruskin, Wimauma, Valrico, Sun City Center, Apollo Beach, Gibsonton, Lithia and Dover.
In the past 24 hours, Brandon (two new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview and Seffner each having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, May 19: 93 cases
Riverview, May 20: 94↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, May 19: 88 cases
Brandon, May 20: 90↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, May 19: 38 cases
Ruskin, May 20: 38, NO NEW CASES
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, May 19: 31 cases
Wimauma, May 20: 31, NO NEW CASES
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, May 19: 36 cases
Valrico, May 20: 36, NO NEW CASES
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, May 19 18 cases
Sun City Center, May 20: 18, NO NEW CASES
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, May 19: 18 cases
Apollo Beach, May 20: 18, NO NEW CASES
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, May 19: 19 cases
Seffner, May 20: 20↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, May 19: 6 cases
Gibsonton, May 20: 6, NO NEW CASES
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, May 19: 8 cases
Lithia, May 20: 8, NO NEW CASES
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, May 19: 10 cases
Dover, May 20: 10, NO NEW CASES
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
May 19: 366
May 20: 370
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
May 19: 1,613
May 20: 1,643
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
May 19: 45,684
May 20: 46,197
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
May 19: 60
May 20: 64
Total deaths of Florida residents:
May 19: 2,052
May 20: 2,096
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
May 19: 40,736
May 20: 43,761
Awaiting testing:
May 19: 23
May 20: 23
Inconclusive tests:
May 19: 72
May 20: 73
Negative tests:
May 19: 38,994
May 20: 41,985
Positive tests:
May 19: 1,670
May 20: 1,703
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
May 19: 717,162
May 20: 772,669
Awaiting testing:
May 19: 1,369
May 20: 1,357
Inconclusive tests:
May 19: 1,307
May 20: 1,321
Negative tests:
May 19: 668,911
May 20: 723,877
Positive tests:
May 19: 46,944
May 20: 47,471
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics