Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. this morning, May 20, 2020, in the past 24 hours.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Ruskin, Wimauma, Valrico, Sun City Center, Apollo Beach, Gibsonton, Lithia and Dover.

In the past 24 hours, Brandon (two new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview and Seffner each having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, May 19: 93 cases

Riverview, May 20: 94↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, May 19: 88 cases

Brandon, May 20: 90↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, May 19: 38 cases

Ruskin, May 20: 38, NO NEW CASES

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, May 19: 31 cases

Wimauma, May 20: 31, NO NEW CASES

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, May 19: 36 cases

Valrico, May 20: 36, NO NEW CASES

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, May 19 18 cases

Sun City Center, May 20: 18, NO NEW CASES

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, May 19: 18 cases

Apollo Beach, May 20: 18, NO NEW CASES

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, May 19: 19 cases

Seffner, May 20: 20↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, May 19: 6 cases

Gibsonton, May 20: 6, NO NEW CASES

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, May 19: 8 cases

Lithia, May 20: 8, NO NEW CASES

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, May 19: 10 cases

Dover, May 20: 10, NO NEW CASES

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

May 19: 366

May 20: 370

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

May 19: 1,613

May 20: 1,643

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

May 19: 45,684

May 20: 46,197

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

May 19: 60

May 20: 64

Total deaths of Florida residents:

May 19: 2,052

May 20: 2,096

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

May 19: 40,736

May 20: 43,761

Awaiting testing:

May 19: 23

May 20: 23

Inconclusive tests:

May 19: 72

May 20: 73

Negative tests:

May 19: 38,994

May 20: 41,985

Positive tests:

May 19: 1,670

May 20: 1,703

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

May 19: 717,162

May 20: 772,669

Awaiting testing:

May 19: 1,369

May 20: 1,357

Inconclusive tests:

May 19: 1,307

May 20: 1,321

Negative tests:

May 19: 668,911

May 20: 723,877

Positive tests:

May 19: 46,944

May 20: 47,471

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics