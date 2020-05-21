Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. this morning, May 21, 2020, in the past 24 hours.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Wimauma, Valrico, Apollo Beach, Seffner, Lithia and Dover.

In the past 24 hours, Brandon (15 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview, Ruskin and Seffner each having two new cases and Gibsonton having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, May 20: 94 cases

Riverview, May 21: 96↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, May 20: 90 cases

Brandon, May 21: 105↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, May 20: 38 cases

Ruskin, May 21: 40↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, May 20: 31 cases

Wimauma, May 21: 31, NO NEW CASES

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, May 20: 36 cases

Valrico, May 21: 36, NO NEW CASES

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, May 20: 18 cases

Sun City Center, May 21: 20↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, May 20: 18 cases

Apollo Beach, May 21: 18, NO NEW CASES

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, May 20: 20 cases

Seffner, May 21: 20, NO NEW CASES

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, May 20: 6 cases

Gibsonton, May 21: 7↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, May 20: 8 cases

Lithia, May 21: 8, NO NEW CASES

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, May 20: 10 cases

Dover, May 21: 10, NO NEW CASES

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

May 20: 370

May 21: 392

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

May 20: 1,643

May 21: 1,708

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

May 20: 46,197

May 21: 47,381

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

May 20: 64

May 21: 64

Total deaths of Florida residents:

May 20: 2,096

May 21: 2,144

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

May 20: 43,761

May 21: 46,059

Awaiting testing:

May 20: 23

May 21: 19

Inconclusive tests:

May 20: 73

May 21: 131

Negative tests:

May 20: 41,985

May 21: 44,161

Positive tests:

May 20: 1,703

May 21: 1,767

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

May 20: 772,669

May 21: 815,584

Awaiting testing:

May 20: 1,357

May 21: 1,471

Inconclusive tests:

May 20: 1,321

May 21: 1,655

Negative tests:

May 20: 723,877

May 21: 765,254

Positive tests:

May 20: 47,471

May 21: 48,675

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics