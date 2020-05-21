Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. this morning, May 21, 2020, in the past 24 hours.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Wimauma, Valrico, Apollo Beach, Seffner, Lithia and Dover.
In the past 24 hours, Brandon (15 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview, Ruskin and Seffner each having two new cases and Gibsonton having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, May 20: 94 cases
Riverview, May 21: 96↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, May 20: 90 cases
Brandon, May 21: 105↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, May 20: 38 cases
Ruskin, May 21: 40↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, May 20: 31 cases
Wimauma, May 21: 31, NO NEW CASES
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, May 20: 36 cases
Valrico, May 21: 36, NO NEW CASES
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, May 20: 18 cases
Sun City Center, May 21: 20↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, May 20: 18 cases
Apollo Beach, May 21: 18, NO NEW CASES
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, May 20: 20 cases
Seffner, May 21: 20, NO NEW CASES
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, May 20: 6 cases
Gibsonton, May 21: 7↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, May 20: 8 cases
Lithia, May 21: 8, NO NEW CASES
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, May 20: 10 cases
Dover, May 21: 10, NO NEW CASES
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
May 20: 370
May 21: 392
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
May 20: 1,643
May 21: 1,708
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
May 20: 46,197
May 21: 47,381
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
May 20: 64
May 21: 64
Total deaths of Florida residents:
May 20: 2,096
May 21: 2,144
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
May 20: 43,761
May 21: 46,059
Awaiting testing:
May 20: 23
May 21: 19
Inconclusive tests:
May 20: 73
May 21: 131
Negative tests:
May 20: 41,985
May 21: 44,161
Positive tests:
May 20: 1,703
May 21: 1,767
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
May 20: 772,669
May 21: 815,584
Awaiting testing:
May 20: 1,357
May 21: 1,471
Inconclusive tests:
May 20: 1,321
May 21: 1,655
Negative tests:
May 20: 723,877
May 21: 765,254
Positive tests:
May 20: 47,471
May 21: 48,675
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics