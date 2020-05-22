Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. this morning, May 22, 2020, in the past 24 hours.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Riverview, Apollo Beach and Gibsonton.

In the past 24 hours, Ruskin (three new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon, Wimauma, Valrico, Sun City Center, Seffner, Lithia and Dover each having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, May 21: 96 cases

Riverview, May 22: 96, NO NEW CASES

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, May 21: 105 cases

Brandon, May 22: 106↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, May 21: 40 cases

Ruskin, May 22: 43↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, May 21: 31 cases

Wimauma, May 22: 32↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, May 21: 36 cases

Valrico, May 22: 37↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, May 21: 20 cases

Sun City Center, May 22: 21↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, May 21: 18 cases

Apollo Beach, May 22: 18, NO NEW CASES

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, May 21: 20 cases

Seffner, May 22: 21↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, May 21: 7 cases

Gibsonton, May 22: 7, NO NEW CASES

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, May 21: 8 cases

Lithia, May 22: 9↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, May 21: 10 cases

Dover, May 22: 11↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

May 21: 392

May 22: 402

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

May 21: 1,708

May 22: 1,731

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

May 21: 47,381

May 22: 48,150

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

May 21: 64

May 22: 70

Total deaths of Florida residents:

May 21: 2,144

May 22: 2,190

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

May 21: 46,059

May 22: 47,412

Awaiting testing:

May 21: 19

May 22: 19

Inconclusive tests:

May 21: 131

May 22: 131

Negative tests:

May 21: 44,161

May 22: 45,491

Positive tests:

May 21: 1,767

May 22: 1,790

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

May 21: 815,584

May 22: 837,172

Awaiting testing:

May 21: 1,471

May 22: 1,487

Inconclusive tests:

May 21: 1,655

May 22: 1,676

Negative tests:

May 21: 765,254

May 22: 786,045

Positive tests:

May 21: 48,675

May 22: 49,451

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics