Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. this morning, May 22, 2020, in the past 24 hours.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Riverview, Apollo Beach and Gibsonton.
In the past 24 hours, Ruskin (three new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon, Wimauma, Valrico, Sun City Center, Seffner, Lithia and Dover each having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, May 21: 96 cases
Riverview, May 22: 96, NO NEW CASES
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, May 21: 105 cases
Brandon, May 22: 106↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, May 21: 40 cases
Ruskin, May 22: 43↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, May 21: 31 cases
Wimauma, May 22: 32↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, May 21: 36 cases
Valrico, May 22: 37↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, May 21: 20 cases
Sun City Center, May 22: 21↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, May 21: 18 cases
Apollo Beach, May 22: 18, NO NEW CASES
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, May 21: 20 cases
Seffner, May 22: 21↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, May 21: 7 cases
Gibsonton, May 22: 7, NO NEW CASES
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, May 21: 8 cases
Lithia, May 22: 9↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, May 21: 10 cases
Dover, May 22: 11↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
May 21: 392
May 22: 402
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
May 21: 1,708
May 22: 1,731
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
May 21: 47,381
May 22: 48,150
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
May 21: 64
May 22: 70
Total deaths of Florida residents:
May 21: 2,144
May 22: 2,190
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
May 21: 46,059
May 22: 47,412
Awaiting testing:
May 21: 19
May 22: 19
Inconclusive tests:
May 21: 131
May 22: 131
Negative tests:
May 21: 44,161
May 22: 45,491
Positive tests:
May 21: 1,767
May 22: 1,790
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
May 21: 815,584
May 22: 837,172
Awaiting testing:
May 21: 1,471
May 22: 1,487
Inconclusive tests:
May 21: 1,655
May 22: 1,676
Negative tests:
May 21: 765,254
May 22: 786,045
Positive tests:
May 21: 48,675
May 22: 49,451
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics