Author Mark Twain once said, “Why not go out on a limb? That’s where the fruit is.” Missy Duncan of Brandon would agree with Twain, as she decided to go out on a limb and start a new business after she retired from photography.

“I am a retired photographer of almost 20 years,” Duncan said. “God blessed me with a talent that grew into a successful business. In November of 2016, my oldest daughter got married and my youngest daughter went to college. This left me and my sweet husband of over 25 years some time to rethink our life. I decided that although God had blessed me so much, I was ready for a change. I took a leap of faith and set out for a new beginning with permanent makeup.”

After much prayer and courage, Duncan went back to school to learn all she could about permanent makeup.

“Yes, at 44-years-old, I did it,” Duncan said. “I went to school at the Beauty and Health Institute in Tampa. There, I got my certification to perform permanent makeup. I chose this school because they were the only school in Florida that teaches all three methods of permanent makeup application.”

Since attending the Beauty and Health Institute, Duncan has advanced in other areas of permanent makeup.

“I’ve attended advanced classes in eyeliner, brows, lip tinting and most recently areola pigmentation,” Duncan said. “I believe that continuing my education makes me better and confident in my profession.”

Areola pigmentation allows women, who have been affected by breast cancer to have a three-dimensional areola and nipple created. Duncan calls this service ‘Pink, by Missy’s Ink.’

“Creating beautiful, three-dimensional areolas and nipples for client’s who have had a mastectomy, breast augmentation or want to renew the pigmentation of faded areola and nipples has been a tremendous blessing to me,” Duncan said. “Replacing the areola and nipple can restore a woman’s self-esteem. I can create the look of a three-dimensional nipple on a completely flat surface.

Duncan’s goal is to learn all she can about permanent makeup.

“My goal for the future is to continue to learn, grow and gain more confidence,” Duncan said. “Learning creates knowledge and knowledge creates confidence.”

To learn more about Missy’s Ink and the services she offers, visit her website at www.missysink.com or call 659-0648. Missy’s Ink is located at 1104 N. Parsons Ave., Ste. B in Brandon.