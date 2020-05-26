Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. this morning, May 26, 2020, since last Friday morning on May 22, 2020.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Lithia.
Since Friday morning on May 22, Brandon (14 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 11 new cases; Valrico having eight new cases; Seffner having five new cases; Ruskin and Wimauma having two new cases each; and Sun City Center, Apollo Beach, Gibsonton and Dover each having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, May 22: 96 cases
Riverview, May 26: 107↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, May 22: 106 cases
Brandon, May 26: 120↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, May 22: 43 cases
Ruskin, May 26: 45↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, May 22: 32 cases
Wimauma, May 26: 34↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, May 22: 37 cases
Valrico, May 26: 45↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, May 22: 21 cases
Sun City Center, May 26: 22↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, May 22: 18 cases
Apollo Beach, May 26: 19↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, May 22: 21 cases
Seffner, May 26: 26↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, May 22: 7 cases
Gibsonton, May 26: 8↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, May 22: 8 cases
Lithia, May 26: 9, NO NEW CASES
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, May 22: 11 cases
Dover, May 26: 12↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
May 22: 402
May 26: 448
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
May 22: 1,731
May 26: 1,911
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
May 22: 48,150
May 26: 50,916
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
May 22: 70
May 26: 72
Total deaths of Florida residents:
May 22: 2,190
May 26: 2,259
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
May 22: 47,412
May 26: 53,122
Awaiting testing:
May 22: 19
May 26: 19
Inconclusive tests:
May 22: 131
May 26: 134
Negative tests:
May 22: 45,491
May 26: 51,019
Positive tests:
May 22: 1,790
May 26: 1,969
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
May 22: 837,172
May 26: 924,920
Awaiting testing:
May 22: 1,487
May 26: 901
Inconclusive tests:
May 22: 1,676
May 26: 1,696
Negative tests:
May 22: 786,045
May 26: 870,969
Positive tests:
May 22: 49,451
May 26: 52,255
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics