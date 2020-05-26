Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. this morning, May 26, 2020, since last Friday morning on May 22, 2020.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Lithia.

Since Friday morning on May 22, Brandon (14 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 11 new cases; Valrico having eight new cases; Seffner having five new cases; Ruskin and Wimauma having two new cases each; and Sun City Center, Apollo Beach, Gibsonton and Dover each having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, May 22: 96 cases

Riverview, May 26: 107↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, May 22: 106 cases

Brandon, May 26: 120↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, May 22: 43 cases

Ruskin, May 26: 45↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, May 22: 32 cases

Wimauma, May 26: 34↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, May 22: 37 cases

Valrico, May 26: 45↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, May 22: 21 cases

Sun City Center, May 26: 22↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, May 22: 18 cases

Apollo Beach, May 26: 19↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, May 22: 21 cases

Seffner, May 26: 26↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, May 22: 7 cases

Gibsonton, May 26: 8↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, May 22: 8 cases

Lithia, May 26: 9, NO NEW CASES

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, May 22: 11 cases

Dover, May 26: 12↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

May 22: 402

May 26: 448

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

May 22: 1,731

May 26: 1,911

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

May 22: 48,150

May 26: 50,916

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

May 22: 70

May 26: 72

Total deaths of Florida residents:

May 22: 2,190

May 26: 2,259

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

May 22: 47,412

May 26: 53,122

Awaiting testing:

May 22: 19

May 26: 19

Inconclusive tests:

May 22: 131

May 26: 134

Negative tests:

May 22: 45,491

May 26: 51,019

Positive tests:

May 22: 1,790

May 26: 1,969

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

May 22: 837,172

May 26: 924,920

Awaiting testing:

May 22: 1,487

May 26: 901

Inconclusive tests:

May 22: 1,676

May 26: 1,696

Negative tests:

May 22: 786,045

May 26: 870,969

Positive tests:

May 22: 49,451

May 26: 52,255

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics