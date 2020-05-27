Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. this morning, May 27, 2020, in the past 24 hours.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Ruskin, Wimauma, Valrico, Sun City Center, Apollo Beach and Lithia.
In the past 24 hours, Riverview (five new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon, Seffner, Gibsonton and Dover each having two new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, May 26: 107 cases
Riverview, May 27: 112↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, May 26: 120 cases
Brandon, May 27: 122↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, May 26: 45 cases
Ruskin, May 27: 45, NO NEW CASES
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, May 26: 34 cases
Wimauma, May 27: 34, NO NEW CASES
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, May 26: 45 cases
Valrico, May 27: 44↓ cases, NO NEW CASES
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, May 26: 22 cases
Sun City Center, May 27: 22, NO NEW CASES
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, May 26: 19 cases
Apollo Beach, May 27: 19, NO NEW CASES
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, May 26: 26 cases
Seffner, May 27: 28↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, May 26: 8 cases
Gibsonton, May 27: 10↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, May 26: 9 cases
Lithia, May 27: 9, NO NEW CASES
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, May 26: 12 cases
Dover, May 27: 14↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
May 26: 448
May 27: 460
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
May 26: 1,911
May 27: 1,936
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
May 26: 50,916
May 27: 51,283
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
May 26: 72
May 27: 72
Total deaths of Florida residents:
May 26: 2,259
May 27: 2,319
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
May 26: 53,122
May 27: 53,935
Awaiting testing:
May 26: 19
May 27: 18
Inconclusive tests:
May 26: 134
May 27: 134
Negative tests:
May 26: 51,019
May 27: 51,806
Positive tests:
May 26: 1,969
May 27: 1,995
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
May 26: 924,920
May 27: 935,271
Awaiting testing:
May 26: 901
May 27: 955
Inconclusive tests:
May 26: 1,696
May 27: 1,700
Negative tests:
May 26: 870,969
May 27: 880,937
Positive tests:
May 26: 52,255
May 27: 52,634
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics