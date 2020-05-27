Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. this morning, May 27, 2020, in the past 24 hours.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Ruskin, Wimauma, Valrico, Sun City Center, Apollo Beach and Lithia.

In the past 24 hours, Riverview (five new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon, Seffner, Gibsonton and Dover each having two new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, May 26: 107 cases

Riverview, May 27: 112↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, May 26: 120 cases

Brandon, May 27: 122↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, May 26: 45 cases

Ruskin, May 27: 45, NO NEW CASES

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, May 26: 34 cases

Wimauma, May 27: 34, NO NEW CASES

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, May 26: 45 cases

Valrico, May 27: 44↓ cases, NO NEW CASES

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, May 26: 22 cases

Sun City Center, May 27: 22, NO NEW CASES

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, May 26: 19 cases

Apollo Beach, May 27: 19, NO NEW CASES

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, May 26: 26 cases

Seffner, May 27: 28↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, May 26: 8 cases

Gibsonton, May 27: 10↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, May 26: 9 cases

Lithia, May 27: 9, NO NEW CASES

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, May 26: 12 cases

Dover, May 27: 14↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

May 26: 448

May 27: 460

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

May 26: 1,911

May 27: 1,936

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

May 26: 50,916

May 27: 51,283

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

May 26: 72

May 27: 72

Total deaths of Florida residents:

May 26: 2,259

May 27: 2,319

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

May 26: 53,122

May 27: 53,935

Awaiting testing:

May 26: 19

May 27: 18

Inconclusive tests:

May 26: 134

May 27: 134

Negative tests:

May 26: 51,019

May 27: 51,806

Positive tests:

May 26: 1,969

May 27: 1,995

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

May 26: 924,920

May 27: 935,271

Awaiting testing:

May 26: 901

May 27: 955

Inconclusive tests:

May 26: 1,696

May 27: 1,700

Negative tests:

May 26: 870,969

May 27: 880,937

Positive tests:

May 26: 52,255

May 27: 52,634

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics