Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. this morning, May 29, 2020, in the past 48 hours.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Wimauma, Apollo Beach, Lithia and Dover.

In the past 48 hours, Riverview and Brandon (three new cases each) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Ruskin and Seffner each having two new cases and Valrico, Sun City Center and Gibsonton each having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, May 27: 112 cases

Riverview, May 29: 115↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, May 27: 122 cases

Brandon, May 29: 125↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, May 27: 45 cases

Ruskin, May 29: 47↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, May 27: 34 cases

Wimauma, May 29: 34, NO NEW CASES

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, May 27: 44 cases

Valrico, May 29: 45↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, May 27: 22 cases

Sun City Center, May 29: 23↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, May 27: 19 cases

Apollo Beach, May 29: 19, NO NEW CASES

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, May 27: 28 cases

Seffner, May 29: 30↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, May 27: 10 cases

Gibsonton, May 29: 11↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, May 27: 9 cases

Lithia, May 29: 9, NO NEW CASES

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, May 27: 14 cases

Dover, May 29: 14, NO NEW CASES

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

May 27: 460

May 29: 473

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

May 27: 1,936

May 29: 2,010

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

May 27: 51,283

May 29: 53,114

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

May 27: 72

May 29: 79

Total deaths of Florida residents:

May 27: 2,319

May 29: 2,413

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

May 27: 53,935

May 29: 56,463

Awaiting testing:

May 27: 18

May 29: 21

Inconclusive tests:

May 27: 134

May 29: 80

Negative tests:

May 27: 51,806

May 29: 54,314

Positive tests:

May 27: 1,995

May 29: 2,069

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

May 27: 935,271

May 29: 984,160

Awaiting testing:

May 27: 955

May 29: 921

Inconclusive tests:

May 27: 1,700

May 29: 1,308

Negative tests:

May 27: 880,937

May 29: 928,742

Positive tests:

May 27: 52,634

May 29: 54,497

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics