Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. this morning, May 29, 2020, in the past 48 hours.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Wimauma, Apollo Beach, Lithia and Dover.
In the past 48 hours, Riverview and Brandon (three new cases each) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Ruskin and Seffner each having two new cases and Valrico, Sun City Center and Gibsonton each having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, May 27: 112 cases
Riverview, May 29: 115↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, May 27: 122 cases
Brandon, May 29: 125↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, May 27: 45 cases
Ruskin, May 29: 47↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, May 27: 34 cases
Wimauma, May 29: 34, NO NEW CASES
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, May 27: 44 cases
Valrico, May 29: 45↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, May 27: 22 cases
Sun City Center, May 29: 23↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, May 27: 19 cases
Apollo Beach, May 29: 19, NO NEW CASES
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, May 27: 28 cases
Seffner, May 29: 30↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, May 27: 10 cases
Gibsonton, May 29: 11↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, May 27: 9 cases
Lithia, May 29: 9, NO NEW CASES
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, May 27: 14 cases
Dover, May 29: 14, NO NEW CASES
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
May 27: 460
May 29: 473
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
May 27: 1,936
May 29: 2,010
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
May 27: 51,283
May 29: 53,114
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
May 27: 72
May 29: 79
Total deaths of Florida residents:
May 27: 2,319
May 29: 2,413
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
May 27: 53,935
May 29: 56,463
Awaiting testing:
May 27: 18
May 29: 21
Inconclusive tests:
May 27: 134
May 29: 80
Negative tests:
May 27: 51,806
May 29: 54,314
Positive tests:
May 27: 1,995
May 29: 2,069
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
May 27: 935,271
May 29: 984,160
Awaiting testing:
May 27: 955
May 29: 921
Inconclusive tests:
May 27: 1,700
May 29: 1,308
Negative tests:
May 27: 880,937
May 29: 928,742
Positive tests:
May 27: 52,634
May 29: 54,497
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics