Thank you for watching Episode 6 of Osprey Observer TV! We kick off the show with veteran whose experience in facing adversity prepared him to adjust his business to the changing conditions of the Coronavirus quarantine. From using his mobile digital billboards for “drive thru” graduations and parades, to helping business implement safety precautions and making PPE products, Bob Burmaster with Image360 has navigated this crisis successfully all while helping others do the same.

Also joining us on this week’s show is Amy Scolaro. During the day she’s an office manager and notary, and on her spare time she has built a Facebook group called Wine With Friends that has exploded overnight to over 7,000 members! What exactly does the group do? Spread the wine and spread some joy! We also have Osprey’s own Michelle Colesanti who has been a recipient and a giver! If you want to join the group, don’t miss this interview!