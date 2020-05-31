The Osprey Observer Community Newspaper recently premiered the Osprey Observer Marketing Grant application on its website. Locally-owned businesses can apply for up to $1,000 in free marketing credit with the Osprey Observer to assist in getting reestablished in response to the COVID-19 shutdown.

“After being out of business for nine weeks, we know that many businesses are just trying to get back on their feet,” described Managing Editor Marie Gilmore. “If we can help them stay in business, it is going to be better for the customers, the employees and the community overall.”

The $1,000 grant can be used for print, social media, online, eBlast or video campaigns and the grant application is open to any business in Southeast Hillsborough County.

“For 18 years, this community has been supporting the Osprey Observer, and now we have an opportunity to give back and feel that now is the right time to establish this grant,” added Gilmore.

Grants will be awarded on a rolling basis and Osprey Observer Newspapers will not discriminate because of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, physical or mental disability or age. Deadlines for grant applications will be Tuesday, June 30, 2020. To apply, click https://www.ospreyobserver.com/marketing-grant-application/. For more information, email grants@ospreyobserver.com or call 657-2418.

