Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. this morning, May 5, 2020, in the past 24 hours.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Brandon, Wimauma, Valrico, Sun City Center, Apollo Beach, Seffner, Gibsonton and Lithia.

In the past 24 hours, Riverview and Dover (two new cases each) had the highest increase of confirmed cases out of the areas listed below, with Ruskin having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, May 4: 83 cases
Riverview, May 5: 85↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, May 4: 66 cases
Brandon, May 5: 66, NO NEW CASES

Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, May 4: 33 cases
Ruskin, May 5: 34↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, May 4: 29 cases
Wimauma, May 5: 29, NO NEW CASES

Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, May 4: 25 cases
Valrico, May 5: 25, NO NEW CASES

Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, May 4: 13 cases
Sun City Center, May 5: 13, NO NEW CASES

Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, May 4: 14 cases
Apollo Beach, May 5: 14, NO NEW CASES

Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, May 4: 15 cases
Seffner, May 5: 15, NO NEW CASES

Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, May 4: 6 cases
Gibsonton, May 5: 6, NO NEW CASES

Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, May 4: 8 cases
Lithia, May 5: 8, NO NEW CASES

Dover population: 3,380
Dover, May 4: 2 cases
Dover, May 5: 4↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
May 4: 295
May 5: 300

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
May 4: 1,250
May 5: 1,274

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
May 4: 35,969
May 5: 36,492

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
May 4: 29
May 5: 32

Total deaths of Florida residents:
May 4: 1,399
May 5: 1,471

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:
May 4: 24,837
May 5: 26,080

Awaiting testing:
May 4: 12
May 5: 12

Inconclusive tests:
May 4: 32
May 5: 34

Negative tests:
May 4: 23,505
May 5: 24,722

Positive tests:
May 4: 1,300
May 5: 1,324

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:
May 4: 444,814
May 5: 466,288

Awaiting testing:
May 4: 1,181
May 5: 1,265

Inconclusive tests:
May 4: 544
May 5: 597

Negative tests:
May 4: 407,373
May 5: 428,252

Positive tests:
May 4: 36,897
May 5: 37,439

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics

