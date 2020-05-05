Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. this morning, May 5, 2020, in the past 24 hours.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Brandon, Wimauma, Valrico, Sun City Center, Apollo Beach, Seffner, Gibsonton and Lithia.

In the past 24 hours, Riverview and Dover (two new cases each) had the highest increase of confirmed cases out of the areas listed below, with Ruskin having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, May 4: 83 cases

Riverview, May 5: 85↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, May 4: 66 cases

Brandon, May 5: 66, NO NEW CASES

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, May 4: 33 cases

Ruskin, May 5: 34↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, May 4: 29 cases

Wimauma, May 5: 29, NO NEW CASES

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, May 4: 25 cases

Valrico, May 5: 25, NO NEW CASES

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, May 4: 13 cases

Sun City Center, May 5: 13, NO NEW CASES

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, May 4: 14 cases

Apollo Beach, May 5: 14, NO NEW CASES

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, May 4: 15 cases

Seffner, May 5: 15, NO NEW CASES

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, May 4: 6 cases

Gibsonton, May 5: 6, NO NEW CASES

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, May 4: 8 cases

Lithia, May 5: 8, NO NEW CASES

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, May 4: 2 cases

Dover, May 5: 4↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

May 4: 295

May 5: 300

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

May 4: 1,250

May 5: 1,274

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

May 4: 35,969

May 5: 36,492

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

May 4: 29

May 5: 32

Total deaths of Florida residents:

May 4: 1,399

May 5: 1,471

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

May 4: 24,837

May 5: 26,080

Awaiting testing:

May 4: 12

May 5: 12

Inconclusive tests:

May 4: 32

May 5: 34

Negative tests:

May 4: 23,505

May 5: 24,722

Positive tests:

May 4: 1,300

May 5: 1,324

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

May 4: 444,814

May 5: 466,288

Awaiting testing:

May 4: 1,181

May 5: 1,265

Inconclusive tests:

May 4: 544

May 5: 597

Negative tests:

May 4: 407,373

May 5: 428,252

Positive tests:

May 4: 36,897

May 5: 37,439

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics