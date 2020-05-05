Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. this morning, May 5, 2020, in the past 24 hours.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Brandon, Wimauma, Valrico, Sun City Center, Apollo Beach, Seffner, Gibsonton and Lithia.
In the past 24 hours, Riverview and Dover (two new cases each) had the highest increase of confirmed cases out of the areas listed below, with Ruskin having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, May 4: 83 cases
Riverview, May 5: 85↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, May 4: 66 cases
Brandon, May 5: 66, NO NEW CASES
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, May 4: 33 cases
Ruskin, May 5: 34↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, May 4: 29 cases
Wimauma, May 5: 29, NO NEW CASES
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, May 4: 25 cases
Valrico, May 5: 25, NO NEW CASES
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, May 4: 13 cases
Sun City Center, May 5: 13, NO NEW CASES
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, May 4: 14 cases
Apollo Beach, May 5: 14, NO NEW CASES
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, May 4: 15 cases
Seffner, May 5: 15, NO NEW CASES
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, May 4: 6 cases
Gibsonton, May 5: 6, NO NEW CASES
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, May 4: 8 cases
Lithia, May 5: 8, NO NEW CASES
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, May 4: 2 cases
Dover, May 5: 4↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
May 4: 295
May 5: 300
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
May 4: 1,250
May 5: 1,274
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
May 4: 35,969
May 5: 36,492
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
May 4: 29
May 5: 32
Total deaths of Florida residents:
May 4: 1,399
May 5: 1,471
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
May 4: 24,837
May 5: 26,080
Awaiting testing:
May 4: 12
May 5: 12
Inconclusive tests:
May 4: 32
May 5: 34
Negative tests:
May 4: 23,505
May 5: 24,722
Positive tests:
May 4: 1,300
May 5: 1,324
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
May 4: 444,814
May 5: 466,288
Awaiting testing:
May 4: 1,181
May 5: 1,265
Inconclusive tests:
May 4: 544
May 5: 597
Negative tests:
May 4: 407,373
May 5: 428,252
Positive tests:
May 4: 36,897
May 5: 37,439
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics