Are you searching for an early education program that would be the perfect fit for your preschool or kindergarten child? Look no further than New Hope Early Learning, a ministry of New Hope United Methodist Church.

We’ve been meeting the needs of children in the Brandon community for more than 50 years by offering early childhood education in a loving, warm Christian environment. Registration is now open for children 2 years old through kindergarten for the 2020/2021 school year.

In these times of economic hardship, New Hope Early Learning understands the burdens families are shouldering right now, so it’s our mission to provide an affordable education option.

Our amazing staff of highly qualified teachers work in a small class-sized setting to ensure that each child receives the individual attention he or she deserves.

Because we are a family-focused program, it’s important to us to meet the demands of the entire family and your oftentimes hectic schedules. For parents who have to get to work early, we offer before-care for the kids. We also have extended care that includes a lunch bunch option.

Additionally, we provide a drop-in mom’s day out option. Because here at New Hope Early Learning, we cater to the entire family, and we know that moms occasionally need a free afternoon to run errands, have lunch with a friend or just recharge with time away from the kids.

So, secure your child’s spot in our VPK-approved early education program by registering online at NewHopeEarlyLearning.com.