Sage Cleaners, Eastern Hillsborough’s largest dry cleaning and laundry business with 12 locations from Seffner to Apollo Beach, is now the area’s first on-demand dry cleaning and laundry service.

Customers can download Sage’s app and select a pickup and delivery day. Representatives will come by and pick up and return items in as little as 48 hours.

“We are waiving all fees associated with the service through at least April 30 to encourage anyone with interest in social distancing and minimizing the COVID-19 spread to give us a try,” said Owner and CEO Cohen Wills. “We will pick it up on your porch and leave it hanging on a clothes hanger on your door on delivery so that you won’t have to interact with our drivers at all if you prefer to practice social distancing.”

“The CDC says that, similar to SARS, coronavirus can become inactive at temperatures between 138 and 150 degrees,” he explained. “The average household dryer will only reach 135 and most water heaters in a home are set around 120 degrees, so the virus could potentially remain on your clothes even after cleaning. We at Sage Cleaners have equipment that far exceeds those numbers in our pressing and cleaning process that eliminates any lingering viruses that could remain in your clothes. Our unique, eco-friendly cleaning process also has the highest flash point of any dry cleaning method, eliminating more bacteria and viruses than any other process.”

Visit www.sagecleaners.com to learn more.