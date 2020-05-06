In our third episode of Osprey Observer TV we talk to Brenda & Austin Wade who started a local Facebook group to support restaurants during the Coronavirus quarantine. Lacey Mathis, owner of Stein & Vine also joins us to discuss the impact this Facebook group has had on her business and how she’s adjusted to the Coronvirus restrictions on local restaurants.

In our second interview, we welcome Oscar Meyer Weinermobile Hotdogger Tyler Peterson, who has been staying with family in FishHawk Ranch during the quarantine. Tyler talks to us about his year-long role as a hotdogger, and how Oscar Meyer is looking to get involved in the community during the Coronavirus quarantine.