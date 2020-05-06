Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. this morning, May 6, 2020, in the past 24 hours.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Riverview, Ruskin, Wimauma, Sun City Center, Apollo Beach, Seffner, Gibsonton and Lithia.
In the past 24 hours, Brandon, Valrico and Dover each had one new case reported.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, May 5: 85 cases
Riverview, May 6: 83↓ cases, NO NEW CASES
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, May 5: 66 cases
Brandon, May 6: 67↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, May 5: 34 cases
Ruskin, May 6: 34, NO NEW CASES
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, May 5: 29 cases
Wimauma, May 6: 29, NO NEW CASES
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, May 5: 25 cases
Valrico, May 6: 26↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, May 5: 13 cases
Sun City Center, May 6: 13, NO NEW CASES
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, May 5: 14 cases
Apollo Beach, May 6: 14, NO NEW CASES
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, May 5: 15 cases
Seffner, May 6: 15, NO NEW CASES
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, May 5: 6 cases
Gibsonton, May 6: 6, NO NEW CASES
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, May 5: 8 cases
Lithia, May 6: 8, NO NEW CASES
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, May 5: 4 cases
Dover, May 6: 5↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
May 5: 300
May 6: 301
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
May 5: 1,274
May 6: 1,280
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
May 5: 36,492
May 6: 37,020
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
May 5: 32
May 6: 33
Total deaths of Florida residents:
May 5: 1,471
May 6: 1,539
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
May 5: 26,080
May 6: 26,798
Awaiting testing:
May 5: 12
May 6: 14
Inconclusive tests:
May 5: 34
May 6: 34
Negative tests:
May 5: 24,722
May 6: 25,433
Positive tests:
May 5: 1,324
May 6: 1,331
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
May 5: 466,288
May 6: 480,654
Awaiting testing:
May 5: 1,265
May 6: 1,351
Inconclusive tests:
May 5: 597
May 6: 603
Negative tests:
May 5: 428,252
May 6: 442,049
Positive tests:
May 5: 37,439
May 6: 38,002
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics