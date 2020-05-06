Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. this morning, May 6, 2020, in the past 24 hours.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Riverview, Ruskin, Wimauma, Sun City Center, Apollo Beach, Seffner, Gibsonton and Lithia.

In the past 24 hours, Brandon, Valrico and Dover each had one new case reported.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, May 5: 85 cases

Riverview, May 6: 83↓ cases, NO NEW CASES

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, May 5: 66 cases

Brandon, May 6: 67↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, May 5: 34 cases

Ruskin, May 6: 34, NO NEW CASES

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, May 5: 29 cases

Wimauma, May 6: 29, NO NEW CASES

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, May 5: 25 cases

Valrico, May 6: 26↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, May 5: 13 cases

Sun City Center, May 6: 13, NO NEW CASES

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, May 5: 14 cases

Apollo Beach, May 6: 14, NO NEW CASES

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, May 5: 15 cases

Seffner, May 6: 15, NO NEW CASES

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, May 5: 6 cases

Gibsonton, May 6: 6, NO NEW CASES

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, May 5: 8 cases

Lithia, May 6: 8, NO NEW CASES

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, May 5: 4 cases

Dover, May 6: 5↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

May 5: 300

May 6: 301

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

May 5: 1,274

May 6: 1,280

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

May 5: 36,492

May 6: 37,020

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

May 5: 32

May 6: 33

Total deaths of Florida residents:

May 5: 1,471

May 6: 1,539

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

May 5: 26,080

May 6: 26,798

Awaiting testing:

May 5: 12

May 6: 14

Inconclusive tests:

May 5: 34

May 6: 34

Negative tests:

May 5: 24,722

May 6: 25,433

Positive tests:

May 5: 1,324

May 6: 1,331

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

May 5: 466,288

May 6: 480,654

Awaiting testing:

May 5: 1,265

May 6: 1,351

Inconclusive tests:

May 5: 597

May 6: 603

Negative tests:

May 5: 428,252

May 6: 442,049

Positive tests:

May 5: 37,439

May 6: 38,002

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics