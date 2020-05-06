Compiled by Jenny Bennett

GFWC Brandon Service League Extends Deadline For Scholarship Applications

The GFWC Brandon Service League has extended the deadline to apply for its scholarship opportunities until Monday, June 1.

The GFWC Brandon Service League offers two $1,000 scholarships to high school seniors who wish to pursue a degree in the arts or education. The GFWC Brandon Service League also offers a $1,000 for women who are post-high school age but are returning to school to get training for a new career.

Please visit www.gfwcbrandonserviceleague.org for rules and to download the application. Send the completed application to Judy Darsey, 12750 Balm Boyette Rd., Riverview, FL 33579.

Boyette Springs Special Dependent District Meeting Dates

The Boyette Springs Dependent District (BSSDD) was created in 1993 and it is responsible for maintaining the attractive appearance of the exterior properties in Boyette Springs.

To learn more or if you’re interested in joining their board of trustees, you can visit its website at www.boyettespringssdd.com or email the BSSDD president at boyettesdd@gmail.com.

BSSDD meetings are held on the second Tuesday of each month at 7:00 p.m., at the Allstate Insurance Company building, located at 12307 Boyette Rd. in Riverview.

Grace Spring Market Rescheduled

Grace Community Methodist Church at 5708 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Lithia has rescheduled its Spring Market for Saturday, June 6 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Come out for a fun experience and to buy local.

For more details and vendor information, please visit its website, www.gracecommunitymarket.com, or contact Susan Ferrano at 361-1724.

HOA Accepting Maintenance Bids

Colonial Hills Homeowners Association is now accepting bids for lawn maintenance of their common areas. Mowing and trimming in all three ponds, the gazebo, front fence, flower beds, around the trees and sidewalks is expected.

Mail your bid to PO Box 3644, Riverview, FL 33568.