Chinese philosopher Confucius once said, “Choose a job you love and you will never have to work a day in your life.” FishHawk resident Tyler Peterson would agree with Confucius because he has the fun and very cool job of being a hotdogger for Oscar Mayer, and one of his job perks is that he gets to drive their Wienermobile.

“I love being goofy and making people smile, so when I saw that they were looking for hotdoggers to drive the Wienermobile, I jumped at the opportunity,” Peterson said. “I applied my last semester of grad school and was fortunate enough to have ‘cut the mustard.’ The hotdogger position is extremely competitive with thousands of people screened each year and only 12 people selected. You really have to have an appetite for adventure and a passion for people in order to get the job.”

As a professional hotdogger, Peterson is responsible for driving the Wienermobile all across the country and setting up fun events.

“I also act as a brand spokesperson on behalf of Oscar Mayer in all different types of interviews,” Peterson said. “The Wienermobile oftentimes sets up outside of grocery stores and surprises shoppers with a rare chance to see a giant drivable hotdog. We also love participating in fairs, festivals and local parades.”

Wherever Peterson goes in the Wienermobile, he loves the reaction he gets from people he passes on the road while driving or when the Wienermobile is parked at an event.

“Everyone goes crazy when they see a giant, 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels,” Peterson said. “We get lots of cars honking their horns, waves and smiles. How can you not be excited to see the Wienermobile?”

If you ask Peterson what he likes most about being a hotdogger and driving the Wienermobile, he will tell you it’s the magic he creates while working.

“I definitely love the fact that I get to make magic every day and spread smiles all across the country,” Peterson said. “It is my absolute favorite part of the job.”

Being a hotdogger does have its privileges.